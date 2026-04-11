At least 10 persons were killed and several others injured by bandits during a late evening attack on Bunkasau village in the Bukkuyum area of Zamfara State, on Friday.

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES over the phone that the terrorists rode into the village on motorcycles.

“We’ve counted 10 dead bodies this night (Friday). We’ll have to wait till tomorrow to bury them,” a resident who is now in Zarummai, told PREMIUM TIMES. He sought anonymity for security reasons.

“The bandits operated for over an hour. We called policemen and sent a message to the chairman (local government council) but no response came until after the bandits left,” the source said.

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The security situation in western Zamfara, especially in Anka and Bukkuyum, has deteriorated over the last few weeks.

On Thursday, bandits attacked Yar Galma village but were confronted by the police and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force in the area.

Four residents were severely injured by the bandits during the attack.

The state’s police spokesperson, Yazid Abubakar, did not respond to SMS and WhatsApp messages sent to him over the attack.

But in a press statement he shares with PREMIUM TIMES Friday, over repelling of attacks in Maru and Bukkuyum, Mr Abubakar said the command would continue to protect citizens of the state.

“The Zamfara State Police Command reiterates its commitment to safeguarding lives and property and urges members of the public to continue supporting security agencies with credible and timely information,” he noted.

Bukkuyum, in western Zamfara, shares boundaries with Kebbi and Niger states and is one of the most vulnerable areas to bandits’ attacks in the state.

In recent weeks, the situation in both Zamfara and Katsina states has deteriorated with cases of attacks leading to the death of civilians and security agents. About 50 bandits were also killed by security agents in Tsafe area last week.