Human rights lawyer Femi Falana has called on the Senate of Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK) to suspend its plan to confer an honorary doctorate on Tanzania’s President, Samia Hassan, citing concerns over alleged human rights violations in her country.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that NSUK is expected to honour President Hassan with a Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) during its eighth combined convocation scheduled for 11 April, which also marks the university’s 25th anniversary.

The announcement has, however, sparked controversy, following reports of a crackdown on post-election protests in Tanzania after the 2025 presidential election.

President Hassan won the October 2025 election with 98 per cent of the vote, but the process was widely criticised after major opposition figures were barred from contesting, including opposition leader Tundu Lissu, who remains in detention on treason charges.

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International media reports, including investigations by CNN, and findings by Human Rights Watch, alleged that security forces used excessive force during protests that followed the election.

The reports claimed that unarmed protesters were shot in several locations, with videos and eyewitness accounts pointing to widespread casualties.

Human Rights Watch also accused authorities of using live ammunition and carrying out other abuses during the crackdown.

The Tanzanian government has acknowledged that there were casualties but has not released official figures. It has also dismissed higher death toll claims, insisting that the situation has been exaggerated.

President Hassan, in her defence, said the unrest was not a peaceful protest but a coordinated attempt to destabilise the country. She maintained that security forces acted within reasonable limits to restore order.

In a statement shared with this newspaper on Friday, Mr Falana, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said the planned honour raises serious moral and legal concerns, especially given the allegations surrounding the Tanzanian government’s response to the protests.

He argued that universities should uphold values of justice and human rights, and avoid actions that could be seen as endorsing alleged abuses.

He warned that proceeding with the award could be interpreted as tolerance for impunity, adding that honorary degrees should reflect integrity and public service, not controversy.

Mr Falana also urged the National Universities Commission (NUC) to step in and review the decision in line with its guidelines on honorary degrees, which stress transparency, merit, and due process.

“I urge the National Universities Commission (NUC) to immediately, transparently and effectively investigate whether NSUK’s decision complies with the NUC’s February 2026 guidelines on the conferment of honorary degrees. Pending this, the NUC should ask the NSUK to suspend or reconsider the proposed conferment.

“The National Universities Commission (NUC)’s February 2026 guidelines on the conferment of honorary degrees emphasise that such awards must remain exceptional distinctions reserved for individuals of proven integrity, outstanding achievement, and demonstrable contributions to society.

“The guidelines caution universities against the indiscriminate or routine granting of honorary degrees, noting that these honours are symbolic and must not be treated as equivalent to earned academic qualifications.

“Likewise, universities are required to ensure that nominees meet clearly defined criteria consistent with the values, credibility, and academic integrity of the Nigerian university system. The guidelines place a duty of due diligence and accountability on university governing councils and senates, requiring rigorous vetting processes, transparent justification for selections, and careful assessment of reputational risks,” Mr Falana stated.

At the time of filing this report, NSUK had not responded to the criticism.