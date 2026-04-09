All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, visited former Kano State Governor Ibrahim Shekarau on Wednesday, formally inviting him to rejoin the ruling party. The National Chairman of the(APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, visited former Kano State Governor Ibrahim Shekarau on Wednesday, formally inviting him to rejoin the ruling party.

During the visit to Mr Shekarau’s residence, Mr Yilwatda also met with Bello Hayatu, the former senator for Kano North district. Both Shekarau and Hayatu are prominent chieftains of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Kano’s visit followed a similar outreach by the APC chairman to Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, as part of a broader “reconciliation and recruitment” drive targeting influential political figures nationwide.

Mr Yilwatda adopted a humble approach during the meeting, describing himself as a “son” seeking the wisdom of his elders to help strengthen the party and the northern region

“Come and help me, I am your son. I need your support, I need your mentorship. I am pleading with you to come and help me,” Mr Yilwatda stated.

“Let us all come back to APC. Your son at the APC is pleading; I cannot do it alone. Together we can build a very strong alliance to help the North”, he added.

Responding to the invitation, Mr Shekarau commended the APC chairman for the personal visit, saying that the gesture demonstrated a high level of respect and sincerity.

“You have come to us; it is something you could have sent someone to do or even met me in Abuja, but you came yourself,” Mr Shekarau remarked.

The former governor revealed that the APC’s overtures coincide with a period of reflection for his political camp, specifically regarding the internal crises currently plaguing the PDP.

“You came at a time we are also searching for a solution to the cancer that has infected us in the PDP; we don’t know whether it is real cancer or not, however, we will discuss that later,” Mr Shekarau said.

Mr Shekarau clarified that no immediate commitment would be made. He stated that any future political move would be determined by the interests of his ‘Shura committee’.

“In a couple of days, you will hear from us whether we will join you or not, but I assure you that you will hear from us,” he added. “Whatever we will do will be put on the scale of ‘Kano first’.”

Mr Shekarau served two consecutive terms as Governor of Kano State from 2003 to 2011. He was later appointed minister of education and subsequently elected as the senator for Kano Central district.