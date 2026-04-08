Former Kano South senator, Kabiru Gaya, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Mr Gaya, a former Governor of Kano State, has hinted that he is running under the ADC to return to the Senate.

Speaking with Premier Radio on Wednesday, Mr Gaya stated that his move to the ADC is fueled by a commitment to continue delivering “meaningful changes” for his constituents in the Kano South Senatorial District.

Mr Gaya, who served two terms in the Senate under the APC banner until 2023, expressed gratitude for the platform the party provided him, but criticised the APC’s current trajectory.

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He lamented that the party has significantly deviated from its founding principles. He based his decision to defect on the deteriorating security situation across the nation.

“I have spent a good eight years in this party; I was the Kano South Senator, and people have seen the role we played. APC was founded on good principles, but it has now deviated. For a good eight years, APC was on track. Insecurity is now everywhere. During Buhari’s tenure, insecurity was only in the Northeast; now it’s all over the country.”

In a formal resignation letter dated 5 April, addressed to the APC Ward Chairman in the Gaya Local Government Area, the former lawmaker said he was leaving the party immediately.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to the party for the platform it provided me and for the cooperation and camaraderie extended over the years,” the letter stated.

The resignation was officially acknowledged by the Gaya Arewa Ward Chairman, Adam Adam.

He is the second high-profile ally of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to join the ADC, following the recent defection of the 2023 APC governorship candidate, Nasiru Gawuna.

Mr Gaya represented Kano South until his 2023 defeat by Kawu Sumaila of the then New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). Ironically, Mr Sumaila recently abandoned the NNPP to join the APC.

Mr Gaya hinted that he is collaborating with former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso of the ADC to bring about meaningful changes for the Kano South Senatorial District.