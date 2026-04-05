Governor Abba Yusuf returned to Kano on Saturday to a rousing welcome, greeted by a massive throng of supporters following his 10-day trip to Kaduna and Abuja where he attended the zonal and national conventions of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing the crowd, the governor took a swipe at the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), dismissing their chances of attaining power at the national or state levels.

The governor’s remarks were a direct response to a burgeoning “Falle Daya” (One Term) campaign reportedly promoted by ADC members.

After being escorted by thousands of supporters from the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport to the Government House, Governor Yusuf urged his followers to ignore the rhetoric of one term being championed by the opposition.

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“Any ADC member saying ‘Falle Daya’—that we will serve only one term—tell them they will not even smell the seat of power, let alone serve a single term,” the governor stated to a thunderous applause by the supporters at the Government House’s gate.

Mr Yusuf lauded an improvement in the state’s relationship with the centre, stating that Kano is finally receiving federal support that was “hitherto lacking.”

He expressed high confidence in his party’s momentum, suggesting that with the current unity in Kano, the APC is positioned to sweep the 2027 elections, from the presidency to the State House of Assembly.

The governor urged eligible voters to revalidate their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), and the new voters reaching the age of 18 should register immediately to ensure their voices are heard in 2027.

He called on the leadership of the party at the local government level to facilitate the voter registration card for all eligible voters.

Support for President Tinubu

Governor Yusuf declared that the federal government’s economic and physical reforms, as evidenced in infrastructural, health, education and agricultural development in the country, are credible enough to guarantee President Tinubu a second term.

Governor Yusuf said President Tinubu has been doing his best for the country and has improved the economy.

“Let me seize this opportunity to thank the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCRF, for his doggedness in ensuring that dividends of democracy are provided in Nigeria.

“And let me say that he is also doing his best to ensure that all infrastructure is provided within all the zones and within the limited time and resources available to the Federal Government. The President’s economic impact is evidence-based especially on education, health, agriculture, infrastructure, social welfare and other sectors.

”Let me assure Mr President that Kano belongs to APC and APC is synonymous with Kano. We are going to mobilise total support to vote for APC and President Tinubu’s re-election in Kano. The President should be assured that we are fully in charge of the politics in Kano.

“Let me say that we in Kano State are fully behind Mr President and we will support his re-election come 2027, by the Grace of Allah (SWT),” the governor said.