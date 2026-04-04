A faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) led by David Mark, a former Senate President, has said it will take the party’s internal crisis to foreign governments, international organisations, and human rights bodies to safeguard Nigeria’s democracy from drifting toward a one-party state.

The National Publicity Secretary of the faction, Bolaji Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

The ADC, which is positioning itself to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections and unseat President Bola Tinubu, is currently embroiled in a leadership crisis.

The opposition party is currently divided into two main factions, one led by Mr Mark, a former senate president, and the other by Nafiu Bala, a former vice chairman of the party.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Labour Patty presidential candidate, Peter Obi, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and several others are members of the Mark’s faction, which former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, serves as national secretary.

On Wednesday, INEC suspended recognition of the leadership of both factions of the party.

The commission said its decision was based on a directive of the Court of Appeal, which ordered the warring factions to maintain the status quo ante bellum pending the determination of a substantive suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In response, Mr Mark’s leadership demanded the immediate resignation of the INEC Chairperson, Joash Amupitan, accusing the electoral body of undermining democracy and interfering in the internal affairs of political parties.

Mr Amupitan, however, defended the commission’s action, insisting it was guided strictly by court orders and would remain in effect until overturned by the court.

The development has generated controversy in recent days, with several opposition figures accusing President Tinubu of attempting to entrench a one-party state, an allegation that, if true, could undermine Nigeria’s democracy ahead of the 2027 elections.

Mr Abdullahi said the faction is expanding its international engagement by establishing a Special Representatives Network across key global capitals.

He added that the move comes amid increasing attacks on its members, attempts to undermine its leadership, and efforts to restrict political participation ahead of the 2027 elections.

“As part of our efforts to strengthen international engagement, we are establishing a Special Representatives Network across key global capitals to engage foreign governments, amplify credible information about Nigeria’s political environment, and counter one-sided government narratives.

“This comes amid growing attacks on our members, attempts to undermine our leadership, and efforts to restrict political participation ahead of the 2027 General Elections,” he said.

The spokesperson stated that the network will interface with foreign governments, international media, democracy institutions, and the Nigerian diaspora, providing regular briefings on political developments, human rights concerns, and electoral integrity.

“Our representatives will engage foreign governments, international media, democracy institutions, and the Nigerian diaspora, providing regular briefings on political developments, human rights concerns, and electoral integrity ” he said.

It also announced plans to launch a National Documentation Initiative to systematically track and report incidents affecting political participation across the country.

“We are also launching a National Documentation Initiative to systematically track and report incidents affecting political participation across Nigeria.

“From Washington DC to London, Brussels to Addis Ababa, ADC is building a global platform for accountability. Nigeria’s democracy must be seen, heard, and defended everywhere.”