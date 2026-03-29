The former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is set to formally join the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Monday.

The Kwankwasiyya movement confirmed in a statement that Mr Kwankwaso will officially defect from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the ADC.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place in Kano, at Mr Kwankwaso’s Miller Road residence. The former governor is expected to defect from the NNPP as politicians realign ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The announcement followed a series of meetings that Mr Kwankwaso held with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in Abuja and Rauf Aregbesola, the former governor of Osun State and current national secretary of the ADC.

Mr Kwankwaso confirmed these meetings via social media, but did not disclose the specific details of the discussions.

However, the latest announcement from his Kwankwasiyya movement clarified the outcome of those meetings.

Habibu Mohammed, spokesperson for the Kwankwasiyya movement, said Mr Kwankwaso will officially register with the party (ADC) on Monday, 30 March, at his Kano residence, by noon.

“Consequently, all members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement are hereby directed to proceed and register with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in their respective wards, local government areas, and states immediately thereafter.”

Mr Muhammed stated that the decision to join the ADC was made in the best interest of the movement, Kano State, and the nation.

According to the spokesperson, the move “reflects our unwavering commitment to the advancement of democratic values, good governance, and the collective aspirations of the people.

“We emphasise that democracy must be protected, and the will of the people must always be respected.”

Mr Kwankwaso came a distant fourth in the 2023 presidential election, winning only in Kano State, where he is very popular. Before deciding to join through ADC, he had talks with Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress but eventually decided not to join the party. However, his protege and current Kano Governor, Abba Yusuf, joined the APC.

Mr Kwankwaso’s entry into the ADC is expected to strengthen the party. He had said he would only join a party where he would be selected as either the presidential candidate or the vice presidential candidate, an indication he will seek the ADC ticket for the 2027 election.