Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE rescued five kidnapped people and recovered weapons and ammunition during an operation in the Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

Ahamd Zubairu, acting media information officer of the Joint Task Force, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

“The victims were identified as Babaji Muhammad, aged 40, who had spent ten days in captivity after being abducted along Chede-Takun Road; Sunday Yamusa, 45, held for one month and two weeks together with Annumba Obunde, 40, and Babangida Ibbi, 41, all abducted along Tor Donga Road; and Doofan Ahula, 54, held for one month and two days,” he said.

“Troops have maintained offensive actions to deny criminal gangs freedom of action and restore peace in the Joint Operations Area,” Mr Zubairu, an army lieutenant, added.

In a related development on Friday, troops acting on intelligence about bandit activities in Mtam village, Utange Council Ward, Katsina-Ala, conducted a rapid response operation. While the suspects fled before the troops’ arrival, the soldiers exploited the area and recovered several items, including six pistols, one Dane gun, 107 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, a smoke grenade, desert combat boots, two motorcycles and several charms abandoned by the criminals.

Moses Gara, Force Commander of Operation WHIRL STROKE, commended the troops for their professionalism and urged them to sustain operational momentum to decisively deal with criminal networks threatening the region. He also appealed to residents to continue providing credible intelligence to security agencies.

The military operation came shortly after a courtesy visit by the Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, to Governor Hyacinth Alia on 5 March. During the visit, the governor commended President Bola Tinubu for supplying the Nigerian Army with modern weapons and equipment to address emerging security threats across the country.

Governor Alia described the COAS visit as “timely and reassuring, especially at a critical moment when intensified security efforts are required,” emphasising that his administration would continue to support the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in restoring peace across Benue.

Mr Shaibu assured the governor that the acquisition of modern weapons and combat enablers would significantly enhance operational effectiveness. He also appealed for close cooperation between the state government, residents, and military personnel to strengthen ongoing security operations.

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The recent rescue of the five kidnapped individuals and the seizure of weapons comes amid a string of violent incidents in Benue State, including attacks on farmers and communities in Apa and Ojantele. These highlight the continued insecurity in the region and the urgent need for coordinated military and civil efforts.

The operations underscore the combined effect of intelligence-driven actions, modern military equipment, and local collaboration in tackling abductions and banditry in rural Benue.

Security analysts say the military should sustain intelligence-led operations, deepen collaboration with local communities, and maintain a persistent presence in remote areas to prevent criminals from regrouping and ensure lasting peace in Benue.