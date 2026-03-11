The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, says his camp is in firm control of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) machinery.

Mr Wike stated this at the 106th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Minister’s stand followed Monday’s Court of Appeal ruling that nullified the 15 and 16 November, 2025 PDP National Convention held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

His stand also followed the Federal High Court judgement in Ibadan, which affirmed the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led National Caretaker Working Committee leadership structure.

Mr Wike maintained that while his camp was open to reconciliation, it would only do so as a dominant force and advised those calling for reconciliation to do so with honesty and sincerity.

Addressing the Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, Mr Wike said, “when you are talking about reconciliation, come with your terms of reconciliation so that we will know. “Let those coming for peace come in the daytime and not at night”.

He dismissed accusations that his role in the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration made him a “mole” within the PDP.

“They are making it look like I am the cause of the problems in the party because I am working in an APC administration, but all the people accusing me are today in the APC, while I am still in the PDP,” he said.

Speaking about the party’s National Convention scheduled for 29 and 30 March 29, Mr Wike emphasised that logistics for the transition were already finalised.

He rejected any suggestions of forming a new caretaker committee to appease aggrieved members.

“The party is working hard to ensure the convention holds. The necessary fees have been paid and the venue has been secured. So, let nobody bring another suggestion that we should form another caretaker committee.

“I won’t accept that. The convention must hold and we will allow everybody to participate,” he assured.

Addressing those threatening further legal action at the Supreme Court, Mr Wike said: “They said they’re going to the Supreme Court. It’s okay. The court is for everybody.

“Even in table tennis, one must lose. There is no tie in this game. We have the upper hand and we will tell you this is what we want.”

(NAN)