The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to completing the reconstruction of the Abuja–Kaduna Road.

Mohammed Ahmed, director of Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Works, disclosed this on Tuesday during a tour of the project sites.

Mr Ahmed said that the road links the North-central and other Northern regions to the Federal Capital Territory and provides a vital connection between Lagos and other parts of Nigeria.

He said that the government decided to redesign the road from asphalt pavement to Continuous Reinforced Concrete Pavement (CRCP) to ensure durability, longevity, and improved quality.

“This government considered the strategic importance of this road and resolved that it must be completed once and for all.

“That is why it was redesigned to rigid concrete pavement to guarantee long-term serviceability.

“This government having in mind that enhancing transportation as well as infrastructure as enablers of growth is key deemed it fit to give this road topmost priority,” he said.

Providing technical updates, the engineer’s representative of the project, Chukwuma Kalu, disclosed that the project was divided into two lots.

Mr Kalu said that section one included a 40.5-kilometre dual carriageway CRCP stretch amounting to 81 kilometres total along with a 17.3-kilometre asphalt section on the Kano–Zaria Road and a 6.63-kilometre dual asphalt overlay in Kano State.

Mr Kalu revealed that the 6.63-kilometre dual asphalt road leading to Kano Airport has been completed and fitted with streetlights.

He added that the 17.3-kilometre asphalt section is about 80 per cent completed, while 60 kilometres of the 81-kilometre CRCP stretch have been delivered.

He stated that 21 kilometres remained and expressed confidence that the entire section would be completed by the end of April.

He said that construction activities were ongoing day and night to meet the deadline.

“We are advancing steadily and working around the clock to ensure we achieve our target.

“The remaining kilometres will be completed before the end of April,” Mr Kalu said.

Also speaking, Senior Project Manager, Infiouest, Robert Turner, confirmed that the overall progress on Section One stood at approximately 80 per cent.

“We are committed to finishing this project on schedule. Our teams are working both day and night to minimise inconvenience to the public and ensure timely delivery.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlights of the tour were the inauguration of emergency intervention projects in Bwari and Lugbe.

The two projects are: Limited rehabilitation of child care trust road and five adjoining roads in the FCT and the construction of roads and drainage at flood-prone areas of CRD Lugbe and Winners Airport road in Lugbe and AMAC.

Inaugurating the project on behalf of the Minister of Works, David Umahi, Grace Ike, chairperson of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, said that the projects would ease congestion, reduce travel time and create opportunities for economic development.

