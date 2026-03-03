The US Embassy in Jerusalem has issued an official advisory urging American citizens to make their own security arrangements as the fallout from US-Israel attacks on Iran and Iranian retaliation continues across the wider Middle East.

The mission, on Monday, said it is currently unable to assist with departures from Israel, and urged its workers and their families to seek shelter close to their residence.

It further told its workers that the security condition in the region remains volatile and unpredictable, adding that Americans still present in the country must maintain heightened vigilance and personal safety planning.

“The US Embassy is not in a position at this time to evacuate or directly assist Americans in departing Israel,” the statement said.

The mission emphasised the rapidly changing security environment. It noted that it is likely to impose additional restrictions on the movement of US government employees as tension increases.

“The US Embassy reminds US citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness — including knowing the location of the nearest shelter in the event of a red alert, as security incidents, such as mortar, rocket, and missile fire, and unmanned aircraft system (UAS) intrusions, often take place without any warning,” it added.

These restrictions might limit or prohibit travel to specific areas within Israel, including the Old City of Jerusalem, as well as to the West Bank.

The US Embassy further provided travel-related information. It disclosed that the Israeli Ministry of Tourism has begun operating shuttle services to certain areas, such as the Taba Border Crossing.

“Passengers who wish to cross to Jordan may take the shuttle to Eilat and continue independently (by taxi) to the Yitzhak Rabin Border Crossing. Buses will be stationed at meeting points across the country, including Herzliya: Train Station Parking Lot.”

ALSO READ: US Embassy asks staff to leave Israel amid plans to attack Iran

The embassy, however, said it cannot guarantee that even the shuttles will be safe.

“The US Embassy cannot make any recommendation (for or against) the Ministry of Tourism’s shuttle. If you choose to avail yourself of this option to depart, the US government cannot guarantee your safety,” it said.

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the US Department of State urged Americans to immediately leave more than a dozen Middle Eastern countries, including Israel, due to safety risks as it continues its war on Iran.

The US State Department “urges Americans to DEPART NOW from the countries below using available commercial transportation, due to serious safety risks,” Assistant Secretary Mora Namdar said in a post on social media platform X.