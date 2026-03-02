The Chief Judge of Federal High Court (FHC), Justice John Tsoho, says he is ready to appear before the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) for investigation over alleged failure to declare some bank accounts in his asset declaration form.

Mr Tsoho, in a statement by the court’s Director of Information, Catherine Christopher, on Monday, said he would honour the invitation as soon as he is done with his medical treatment abroad.

“The Federal High Court of Nigeria wishes to clarify that the Honourable Chief Judge, Hon. Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, remains fully committed to cooperating with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in respect of its invitation.

“In accordance with his constitutional right to consult and be represented by counsel of his choice, his legal representative, Kanu Godwin Agabi, CON, SAN has indicated his readiness to accompany the Honourable Chief Judge to the Bureau upon his return to Nigeria, he being presently outside the country for medical reasons.”

According to Ms Christopher, this position has been duly communicated to the Code of Conduct Bureau, affirming the Chief Judge’s willingness to appear and participate in the process in full compliance with the law and established constitutional safeguards.

“For scheduling purposes, the Bureau has been informed that any date within the week commencing Monday, 16 March 2026, is convenient for the Honourable Chief Judge and his counsel.

“The Hon. Chief Judge reiterates his commitment to due process, transparency, and respect for the rule of law,” the statement concluded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CCB was reported to have summoned the chief judge, following an investigation by PREMIUM TIMES that Justice Tsoho “failed to declare several bank accounts in his asset declaration form, in violation of the country’s Code of Conduct law.”

