The Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria (APN) has condemned the killing of a colleague, Andrew Orovwigho, a consultant psychiatrist at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu, describing the incident as a “heinous act” and “colossal blow” to Nigeria’s mental health community.

In a statement dated 2 March and signed by its President, Veronica Nyamali, the association demanded that authorities ensure justice is served and also provide adequate compensation and support to the late doctor’s family.

Mr Orovwigho was kidnapped from his residence in Enugu on 30 December 2025. He was later found the next day at a sand evacuation site and taken to the hospital. He died on 2 January 2026 while receiving treatment.

The association said psychiatrists across the country began the year 2026 with the “devastating news” of his death. It said Mr Orovwigho was “a brilliant and passionate psychiatrist, deeply committed to patient care, teaching, mentorship, and professional excellence.”

Circumstances of the attack

According to APN, Mr Orovwigho had gone to visit a family friend within the Enugu metropolis on the night of the incident, about 30 minutes from his home.

While there, he reportedly received a call requesting that he return home to attend to what appeared to be a private patient.

“In his usual characteristic manner of giving priority to patients’ care, he excused himself, promising to return shortly,” the association said.

On arriving at his residence, he was allegedly accosted by three armed men in a tricycle. He was shot in the knee and sustained further injuries before being taken away in his vehicle and dumped at a sand evacuation site far from Enugu town.

The association said reports indicated that he sustained additional gunshot wounds and injuries to his shoulder, forearm and lower limb. The attackers allegedly contacted a member of the household he had visited earlier, claiming they had been paid to kill him.

APN said he remained alive until the early hours of 31 December 2025 when a sand loader discovered him and alerted security personnel. He was rushed to the hospital and was conscious and able to speak at the time. Despite emergency treatment and resuscitation efforts, he died on 2 January 2026.

Profession under threat

APN said Mr Orovwigho’s death comes at a time when Nigeria’s mental health workforce is already overstretched.

“We are barely 150 psychiatrists serving a population of over 200 million Nigerians,” the statement said.

It noted that many doctors are leaving the country due to insecurity and poor working conditions, while those who remain continue to face risks.

“This reprehensible act is not only a violation of natural justice — it is a direct assault on the medical profession and the Nigerian healthcare system,” the association said. It added that recurring violence against healthcare workers across the country is alarming and unacceptable.

Healthcare workers in Nigeria have faced increasing threats, particularly kidnapping for ransom. Data from the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC) shows that 32 incidents of violence against healthcare were recorded in Nigeria in 2024, up from 26 in 2023.

At least 35 health workers were kidnapped in 2024 alone, with Nigeria accounting for about a quarter of global kidnapping incidents involving health workers that year.

Demands for justice

The association called on authorities in Enugu State to ensure that those responsible for the killing are identified, apprehended and prosecuted without delay.

It also demanded adequate compensation and support for Mr Orovwigho’s family. APN further urged the government to strengthen the security architecture to safeguard healthcare professionals and citizens.

The association warned that failure to meet its demands would compel it to take “all legitimate and lawful actions necessary to protect its members and defend the sanctity of psychiatric practice in Nigeria.”

APN expressed appreciation to the Enugu State governor for convening a security meeting on the matter at the instance of the Nigerian Medical Association, particularly its Enugu State branch.

It also acknowledged the engagement of security agencies, including the police and the DSS, as well as the management of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu.

However, the association said it expects more action. “This matter is not closed. We will not relent until justice is secured for our brutally murdered colleague and appropriate compensation provided to his family,” the statement said.