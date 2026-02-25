The Chairman of the National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aminu Masari, has pledged that the panel will conduct its assignment with fairness and transparency as the ruling party prepares for its 2026 National Convention and the 2027 general elections.

Mr Masari, a former governor of Katsina State and former speaker of the House of Representatives, spoke on Wednesday shortly after the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, inaugurated the committee.

He assured party stakeholders that the committee would work to strengthen internal cohesion and reinforce confidence in the party’s democratic processes.

“This committee will deliver its mandate with impartiality and collective responsibility. We wholeheartedly accept this responsibility for civility, a great sense of duty and commitment to the ideals and aspirations of our great party,” he said.

According to him, the convention offers the APC an opportunity for reflection and consolidation, adding that the process must be orderly, inclusive, transparent, and respectful of internal democracy.

Mr Masari said the task before the committee was clear: to coordinate activities leading to a peaceful, credible and successful National Convention in 2026.

He pledged strict adherence to the party’s constitution and guidelines, noting that the calibre of members appointed to the committee would enhance its credibility.

He also promised close collaboration with the National Working Committee (NWC) and other party organs to ensure effective delivery.

Chairman sets expectations

While inaugurating the committee, Mr Yilwatda described the convention as more than a routine political event.

He urged members of the committee to rise above personal interests and act in the party’s broader interests.

“I charge you all to rise above partisan interest and personal sentiments. Let the good of this party, the colour of APC, guide you in every decision that you make. Time is of the essence. And I expect nothing short of excellence from each and every one of you,” he stated, assuring them of the full support of the National Working Committee and the party structure.

Mr Yilwatda also cited recent electoral victories as evidence of the party’s strength ahead of the 2027 election.

He pointed to the APC’s performance in the Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory, as well as bye-elections in Kano and Rivers states, where the party secured multiple seats in state assemblies and council positions.

According to him, a peaceful and rancour-free convention would consolidate the party’s gains and further cement its position in the run-up to the next general elections.

“Just last weekend, the FCT election, we did five over six. And in the bye-elections that produced two House of Assembly seats in Kano and two in Rivers, we did four out of four for the APC. And out of 65 councillors, we had 45. So it demonstrates the capacity of our party to deliver. And it shut down all the noise from the opposition that Abuja belongs to them,” he said.

Composition of the committee

The National Convention Planning Committee comprises senior members of the party..

A former Senate President, Pius Anyim, serves as vice chairman 1. The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, is also a member.

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, is part of the committee, alongside Yobe State Governor Mai Buni, who will serve as Secretary.

Also listed is a former Osun State governor and pioneer National Chairman of the APC, Bisi Akande, among other party leaders.

The committee is expected to begin consultations and logistical planning in the coming weeks as the APC moves to organise what party leaders describe as a defining convention ahead of the 2027 polls.