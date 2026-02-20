The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said over 1.5 million voters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), making them the only eligible voters in Saturday’s election.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Mohammed Haruna, INEC said a total of 1,680,315 voters are registered across the six Area Councils of the FCT.

However, only 1,587,025, representing 94.4 per cent of the electorates, have collected their PVCs, making them the only eligible voters. It said 93,290 PVCs remain uncollected.

According to INEC regulations, only voters with PVCs can vote during elections, making people with uncollected PVCs ineligible to vote.

“INEC reiterates that only duly registered voters in possession of valid PVCs will be allowed to vote on election day,” the statement said.

“The Commission has put all necessary arrangements in place to ensure a free, fair and credible election,” the statement said.

INEC noted that several Registration Areas recorded collection rates exceeding 99 per cent, reflecting strong grassroots engagement and readiness to participate in the electoral process.

Breakdown of eligible voters

In Abaji Area Council, 75,517 PVCs (95 per cent) have been collected out of 79,471 registered voters.

In Bwari, 276,360 (93.5 per cent) of 295,711 PVCs have been collected, and 196,184 (94.3 per cent) of 208,057 PVCs have been collected in Gwagwalada.

In Kuje, 144,109 (97.2 per cent) of 148,286 PVCs have been collected, and 99,774 (93.1 per cent) of 107,203 in Kwali.

For the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), INEC said 795,081 (94.5 per cent) of 841,587 PVCs have been collected.

FCT Area Council elections

In the FCT area council elections, 637 candidates are jostling for the 68 positions – 62 councillors and six area council chairperson seats.

Two incumbents – Abubakar Abdullahi and Christopher Maikalangu – are in the polls, seeking re-election.

While Mr Abdullahi is seeking re-election at the Abaji Area Council, Mr Maikalangu is seeking re-election in AMAC. Both are fielded by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).