On 21 February, residents of the six area councils of Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, will head to the polls to elect chairpersons and councillors who will govern them for the next four years.

According to details published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), at least 637 candidates from 17 political parties are contesting for various positions, seeking the votes of 1,680,415 registered voters across 62 political wards in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The election will be held in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali and Abaji.

Voting is scheduled to take place in 2,822 polling units, supported by 4,345 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines.

INEC has also accredited 88 domestic and international observer groups, in what officials describe as efforts to enhance transparency and public confidence.

The contest is widely viewed as a litmus test for the electoral body ahead of the 2027 general election, particularly amid lingering distrust from segments of the electorate over the conduct of the 2023 polls.

A tight political race

At least two incumbent chairmen are seeking re-election: Abubakar Abdullahi of Abaji Area Council and Christopher Maikalangu of AMAC. The duo, who are concluding their first term, are candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The race is expected to be competitive, with strong contenders from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Beyond party rivalry, the elections are unfolding amid intense political realignments. Observers say influential actors — including the FCT Minister and other power brokers — may shape alliances and sway outcomes in key councils.

Governance under scrutiny

In recent years, governance at both national and sub-national levels in the FCT has faced mounting criticism.

Residents frequently cite insecurity, deteriorating infrastructure, weak healthcare systems and poor service delivery as pressing concerns.

Kidnappings and violent crimes in satellite communities have heightened fear among residents, many of whom now rely on local vigilante groups. In several rural and peri-urban areas, government presence is perceived as minimal.

Against this backdrop, a central question dominates public discourse: do incumbent chairpersons seeking re-election deserve another mandate?

Abaji—rural neglect or gradual progress?

Abaji, largely rural and on the fringes of the capital territory, faces deep structural challenges. Residents have consistently complained of erratic electricity supply, sometimes lasting up to a week without power. Road networks in many wards remain in poor condition, while access to potable water is often a luxury.

Primary healthcare services are under strain, with concerns about maternal and child health outcomes. Public primary schools also grapple with inadequate facilities and overstretched personnel.

Like some of the other area councils, Abaji depends heavily on statutory allocations, with limited internally generated revenue (IGR). Meeting salary obligations, including minimum wage adjustments, has reportedly stretched the council’s finances.

Supporters of Mr Abdullahi argue that these constraints limit the speed of development, noting that rural councils often struggle to compete with the resource advantage of urban centres. Critics, however, say financial limitations cannot excuse what they describe as slow infrastructure delivery and limited visible impact.

Mr Abdullahi’s administration has been credited by allies with modest road rehabilitation projects and some community-based initiatives. However, detractors argue that Abaji still reflects decades of neglect, with minimal transformative projects to justify a second term.

For voters, the question is whether incremental efforts are sufficient grounds for continuity or whether a change in leadership could accelerate development.

AMAC—Urban pressure and accountability concerns

As the seat of power and the most urbanised council in the FCT, AMAC faces a different scale of governance complexity.

Amid rapid urbanisation and slum expansion, AMAC hosts densely populated districts, including sprawling informal settlements in Lugbe and Nyanya. Rapid population growth has placed enormous pressure on waste management systems, schools, healthcare facilities and road infrastructure.

Residents in some districts complain of irregular refuse collection, poor drainage systems, a decaying health care system and inadequate maintenance of public infrastructure, among others.

Unlike Abaji, AMAC has stronger revenue-generating potential. However, concerns persist over transparency in procurement processes and contract awards. Civil society groups have called for greater digitisation and open contracting systems to reduce opportunities for favouritism and inefficiency.

There are also tensions between indigenous communities and settlers, particularly around land use, demolitions and compensation.

Mr Maikalangu’s administration has overseen certain infrastructural interventions and sanitation campaigns, according to supporters. His critics, however, question whether service delivery has kept pace with the council’s revenue profile and urban demands.

The chairman was elected on the PDP platform in 2022. However, he dumped the PDP for the APC last year to seek re-election. The recent political shift that saw him align with the APC has also attracted scrutiny, with analysts debating whether the move strengthens administrative leverage or reflects a political survival strategy.

AMAC Residents lament

“The situation in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), particularly in communities like Lugbe, raises serious concerns about governance, infrastructure delivery, and local accountability. When we assess whether the current AMAC Chairman, Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, has performed effectively, the evaluation must be grounded in visible service delivery and the lived realities of residents,” said Kujore Gbenga, a resident of Oakville Community Estate in Lugbe.

Mr Gbenga told PREMIUM TIMES that across several parts of AMAC, refuse disposal remains inconsistent, and that heaps of uncollected waste are not only environmental hazards but also raise public health risks.

“Road infrastructure presents another critical gap. Potholes and deteriorating road networks continue to define mobility in many AMAC communities. Poor roads increase transportation costs, damage vehicles, discourage investment, and ultimately slow local economic activity,” he said.

He noted that for a council located within the heart of the FCT, the infrastructural condition does not align with expectations.

“Despite property owners paying tenement rates yearly, the Abuja Area Council administration has denied them all these services,” Mr Gbenga said.

In Lugbe specifically, he said the absence of a functional General Hospital is a major governance deficit. With a rapidly growing population, he noted that primary and secondary healthcare infrastructure should be a priority.

“Residents are compelled to travel long distances for medical care, which poses risks during emergencies. Healthcare accessibility is not a luxury; it is a core developmental indicator,” he said.

Ultimately, the AMAC residents noted that they are not demanding perfection; they are demanding functional governance.

“The real benchmark for leadership in AMAC should be visible, measurable improvement in environmental sanitation, infrastructure development, healthcare access, and basic services,” Mr Gbenga said, urging voters in AMAC to weigh the complexities of governing a rapidly expanding urban council against perceived gaps in accountability and public service delivery.

Like the other area councils, AMAC and Abaji reflect broader systemic issues confronting area councils in the FCT. This includes historically low voter turnout, often between 9 and 11 per cent in previous polls, reflecting voter apathy.

Others are complaints of multiple taxation affecting small businesses and informal workers, heightened political tension and security concerns in some wards.