Iran has called on the United Nations to condemn President Donald Trump’s recent threat to attack Iran, warning that it would respond “decisively” to any military aggression.

Iran’s ambassador to the UN, Amir Iravani, said in a letter to the global body on Thursday that the country does not want to cause tension or start a war with another country.

However, he noted that if attacked, Iran would consider “all bases, facilities, and assets of the hostile force” in the region as “legitimate targets”.

“Given the volatile situation in the region and the persistent movement and build-up of military equipment and assets by the United States, such a belligerent statement by the President of the United States must not be treated as mere rhetoric; it signals a real risk of military aggression, the consequences of which would be catastrophic for the region and would constitute a grave threat to international peace and security,” he said.

The Iranian envoy demanded that the UN Security Council act without delay and before it was too late.

“The Security Council must not allow threats of the use of force and acts of aggression to be normalised, legitimised, or treated as an acceptable political norm, or to be used as instruments of foreign policy.

“Should such unlawful conduct be left unaddressed, another sovereign Member State’s turn will soon come,” he noted.

His statement comes in response to Mr Trump’s earlier warning on Thursday that Iran had only 10-15 days to make a deal.

He issued this warning at the first board of peace meeting on Thursday, held in Washington and attended by representatives from about 40 countries.

Among Mr Trump’s declarations at the meeting was an ultimatum for Iran to accept a peace deal.

“So now we may have to take it a step further, or we may not. Maybe we’re going to make a deal. You’re going to be finding out over the next probably 10 days,” he said.

The tension between the two parties heightened in late 2025.

Mr Trump, while hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, declared there was a possibility of attacking Iran again if it attempts to rebuild its nuclear or missile programmes.

An anti-government protest broke out in Iran on 28 December over the worsening economic crisis, largely caused by US sanctions.

Mr Trump promised demonstrators that the US would intervene should Iranian authorities violently suppress and kill protesters.

He promised them that “help is on the way,” but stepped back, stating that the execution of protesters had stopped.