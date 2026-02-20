The State Security Service (SSS) will on February 25 arraign former Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on alleged cybercrime and breach of national security, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court (FHC) fixed the date after the Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho, assigned the case to her.

NAN earlier reported that the SSS on Monday filed a three-count criminal charge against Mr El-Rufai following his alleged involvement in wiretapping the telephone lines of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

The charge, instituted by the Nigerian secret police, is marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/99/2026.

The service accused Mr El-Rufai of breaching the Cybercrimes Prohibition Act (2024) and the Nigerian Communications Act (2003).

In count one, Mr El-Rufai was alleged to have, on February 13, while appearing as a guest on Arise TV station’s Prime Time Programme in Abuja, admitted that he and his cohorts unlawfully intercepted the phone communications of the NSA, Mr Ribadu.

The offence is said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 12(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Amendment Act, 2024.

In count two, the ex-governor was alleged to have, on February 13, while appearing as a guest on Arise TV station’s Prime Time Programme in Abuja, stated during the interview that he knew and related with a certain individual, who unlawfully intercepted the phone communications of the NSA, without reporting the said individual to relevant security agencies.

The offence is said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 27 (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Amendment Act, 2024.

Count three alleged that Mr El-Rufai and others still at large, sometime in 2026, in Abuja, did use technical equipment or systems that compromised public safety and national security, and instilled reasonable apprehension of insecurity among Nigerians, by unlawfully intercepting NSA’s phone communications.

.

The SSS said the ex-governor admitted the act during an interview on February 13 on Arise TV station’s Prime Time Programme in Abuja, “and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 131(2) Nigerian Communications Act 2003.”

Mr El-Rufai had, during a live interview on the TV station, claimed he overheard Mr Ribadu directing security operatives to detain him, linking the alleged directive to the attempt to arrest him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on February 12, after his return from Cairo, Egypt.

The former governor was detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday over corruption allegations.

He was granted administrative bail at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday but was said to have been immediately taken into custody by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The ICPC’s Spokesperson, John Odey, who confirmed the development in a message shared on a journalist’s WhatsApp group Wednesday night, said: “Malam Nasiru El-Rufai is in the custody of the commission in connection with ongoing investigations.”

(NAN)