Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mehmet Poroy, says Türkiye has a special in Nigeria because the two countries are confronted with similar existential challenges in the fight against terrorism.

Mr Poroy made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, saying the two countries have a shared interest in working out effective counterterrorism strategies to tackle terrorism.

The ambassador said Türkiye successfully fought various terrorist organisations over the years, gaining significant experience, which it was now willing to share with Nigeria, alongside its capabilities and resources.

He said that Nigeria’s success in the fight against terrorism would be crucial to the stability of the entire West African sub-region and Africa as a whole.

“What makes Nigeria very special, from our perspective, is that our countries face similar challenges.

“We have fought various terrorist organisations for years and gained significant experience and success. Nigeria is also fighting several terrorist organisations, primarily Boko Haram and ISWAP.

“Therefore, we want to support Nigeria in this area by sharing our experience, capabilities, and resources,” he said.

Poroy also disclosed that Türkiye has developed its defence industry to counter sources of insecurity in the country and the surrounding region.

This, he said, helped Türkiye’s armed forces eliminate the terrorist threat, adding that this can be replicated in Nigeria through close cooperation between the two countries in the defence industry.

“We are working with our Nigerian counterparts to deepen military cooperation in this regard, as our president had expressed that we stand by Nigeria in its fight against terrorism.

“In addition to providing military equipment and critical systems, our companies also work with Nigerian authorities for joint local production of equipment in Nigeria,” Mr Poroy said.

He said Türkiye was also attracted to Nigeria due to its significant status as West Africa’s biggest economy and Africa’s fourth-largest economy, which no nation can take for granted.

The ambassador said Nigeria was also of strategic importance to Türkiye because of its high population of more than 230 million, with great economic potential, and a compelling need to expand economic cooperation.

“As the biggest country on the continent, Türkiye sees Nigeria as an important strategic partner.

“Today, we continue to view Nigeria as an important, strategic partner,” he stressed.

The Turkish envoy recalled that his country’s relationship with Nigeria dated back to the 16th century, during the contacts between the Ottoman Empire and the Kanem-Bornu Empire.

“Our opening of an Embassy here on November 9, 1960, immediately after Nigeria gained independence, reflects the importance we have attached to our relations with Nigeria in the past,” he said.

(NAN)