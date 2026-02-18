At least 11 passengers were killed on Tuesday in Enugu State when a large tree fell on a Toyota Hiace bus and a Sienna minivan in the state.

The incident happened at about 8:45 p.m. in Awhum Community, Udi Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Ndukwe, a superintendent of police, said the tree was at the community’s village square.

“Upon receiving the report, operatives attached to 9th Mile Division swiftly responded and, with the assistance of community members, rescued four persons trapped in the vehicles and secured the scene.

“Regrettably, the 11 other victims were rushed to the hospital but were later confirmed dead by doctors,” he said.

The police spokesperson said the bodies of the victims have been deposited in a mortuary for further necessary procedures.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the vehicles had conveyed passengers from Old Park, Enugu, and were heading to various villages within the Awhum/Okpatu Axis.

“They had stopped to drop off passengers when the tree, weakened by heavy rainfall, strong winds, and apparent internal decay, collapsed on them,” he stated.

Mr Ndukwe said the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Bitrus Giwa, has commiserated with the families of the deceased and the community over the incident.

Mr Giwa urged community leaders and all residents of Enugu State to regularly inspect and maintain large or ageing trees in their communities to prevent similar tragedies.

The police chief said such trees around markets, motor parks, schools, and residential areas should not be ignored, particularly during the rainy season.

Real reason the tree was felled

Residents told PREMIUM on Wednesday that the tree had been giving signs of decay, but some traditional worshippers insisted that the tree would not be cut down because a deity was “living” there.

“Now that the tree has fallen, will the traditional worshipers continue their usual libations there? I think they should be held accountable for the lives lost,” one resident, Chinedu Ikam, said.

But some of the traditional worshipers have instead blamed members of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal Movement for burning the tree.

An unidentified man who spoke in a video clip on Wednesday claimed the church people have been oppressing the traditional worshippers in Awhum Community.

“Last two years, they put fire under this tree because we worship here. It was the fire by members of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal Movement in Awhum and Okpatu that caused the fall,” the man, who claimed to be the secretary of traditional worshipers in the area, said.

“The fire burned for a long time and caused damage to the tree before we discovered it.”