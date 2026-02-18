President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday said the 2026 Ramadan, which coincides with the Christian Lenten season, offers Nigerians a unique opportunity to reunite and promote peace and stability in the country.

President Tinubu stated this while declaring open the 2026 Ramadan Tafsir at the State House Mosque in Abuja.

“Fellow Muslims, coincidentally, this Ramadan period coincides with the beginning of the Christian Lent. We thank God for this. God Almighty is giving us a sign of the need for unity, collaboration, peace, and stability in our country.

“As we start this Ramadan, we know from the teachings what it brings to us, but I must reiterate the principal thing, which is to get closer to God, to do goodness to the people, to share love and faith, to forgive one another,” the president said.

President Tinubu also used the period to seek understanding and forgiveness in the spirit of the season, in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (Peace be upon Him).

“For us as Muslims, we need to continue to act in goodwill and commitment to nation building, not only in the next thirty days but beyond what the fasting period requires of us.

“Pray for those who are in need, pray for our country. God will give us the answers to our problems. May all of us see the end of this Ramadan and many more to come.

“May Allah continue to be with us, guide our country, defeat terrorism and all acts of banditry in this nation,” President Tinubu said.

In his sermon, the Chief Imam of the State House Mosque, Abdulwaheed Suleiman, prayed that Almighty Allah grant the president good health and strength as he pursues his determination to improve the welfare and well-being of Nigerians.

The 2026 Ramadan Tafsir was attended by the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; and the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

Others are the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari; the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake; the Minister of Labour and Employment, Maigari Dingyadi; and the Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Basheer Lado.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

February 18, 2026