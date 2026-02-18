Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, on Tuesday, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to constructive engagement with the ECOWAS Court.

Mrs Odumegwu-Ojukwu, in a statement by Kimiebi Ebienfa, the spokesperson for the ministry, also pledged Nigeria’s commitment to working closely with the court towards finding practical solutions that will uphold the integrity of the judicial institution and advance sub-regional integration.

According to the statement, the minister spoke when she received in her office the visiting President of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, Ricardo Gonçalves, for a high-level engagement on the enforcement of judgments of the court within member states.

She said, “Nigeria is making efforts to enhance public awareness of ECOWAS institutions, including initiatives aimed at introducing ECOWAS Clubs in educational institutions, to promote people’s understanding of the Community’s structures and objectives.

“This will improve communication and coordination between the Court, national governments, and domestic judicial systems.

“Also, harmonised enforcement mechanisms will contribute significantly to consistency and effectiveness in the execution of judgments across member states.

“Nigeria remains committed to constructive engagement and to working collaboratively toward practical solutions that will uphold the integrity of the court, and advance regional integration.”

While acknowledging the importance of the meeting, particularly on the margins of the 50th Anniversary celebrations of ECOWAS, she commended the court for its role as a trailblazer among sub-regional courts in Africa.

Mrs Odumegwu-Ojukwu described the statistics about the enforcement of the court’s judgements across member states presented by Gonçalves as a matter requiring serious attention.

The minister assured the delegation that the concerns raised would be transmitted to the relevant national authorities, particularly the Federal Ministry of Justice, for further review and action.

She stated that Nigeria will remain committed to the principles of sub-regional integration, the rule of law, and effective multilateral cooperation within the ECOWAS Community.

Speaking earlier, Mr Gonçalves reiterated the court’s readiness to partner with Nigeria in tackling judgement-related challenges.

On ECOWAS Court judgements regarding Nigeria

He said that the court had so far registered 128 cases involving Nigeria and that out of the total figure, 66 have been concluded, 10 judgments executed, while 52 are pending, awaiting execution.

The president of the court expressed appreciation to Nigeria for sustaining its long-standing support to the ECOWAS Community and the Court of Justice.

According to him, the visit to the ministry formed part of activities marking the 50th Anniversary of ECOWAS and engaging member states on the critical issue of non-enforcement of the court’s judgments.

Gonçalves observed that non-enforcement of the court’s decisions posed significant challenges to the credibility of the institution and the broader objectives of sub-regional judicial integration.

He emphasised Nigeria’s pivotal role as a founding member state and a leading pillar of the ECOWAS community, adding that Nigeria’s example in ensuring compliance will have far-reaching implications for the integrity of the regional judicial system.

“There is a need for closer collaboration between the Court and national authorities to develop improved mechanisms for the enforcement and to strengthen the rule of law within the community.

“The court is ready to work constructively with Nigeria in identifying practical solutions to address the challenges associated with the implementation of judgments,” the president of the court said.

