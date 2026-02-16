Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, a joint task force, have dislodged terrorists operating in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, recovering ammunition and other logistics items.

Ahmad Zubairu, the acting spokesperson for the operation, disclosed this in a statement Sunday evening.

“The troops from Sector 1 Operation WHIRL STROKE acted on credible and actionable intelligence regarding the activities of a notorious bandit leader,” Mr Zubairu stated, adding that intelligence reports indicated that the terror kingpin and his allies were operating from a hideout at Mtan Village in Utange Council Ward of Katsina-Ala LGA.

Mr Zubairu said the troops acted on the intelligence reports and “advanced” to the enclave.

“A fierce exchange of gunfire ensued, forcing the terrorists to flee their enclave,” he said.

Items recovered from the terror stronghold include two motorcycles, eight magazines, 162 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm special ammunition, 10 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammunition, 44 rounds of 9mm ammunition, links of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, and seven empty 7.62mm NATO cartridge casings.

Mr Zubairu added that a red Toyota vehicle discovered at the scene was “demobilised” to prevent the terrorists from using it further.

The joint operation’s commander Moses Gara, a major general, “commended the intelligence team for their relentless efforts in providing timely information that enabled the successful operation.”

Mr Zubairu said the commander also praised the troops for their resilience, professionalism and tactical dexterity in confronting the criminal elements.

He added that Mr Gara “reiterated the importance of sustained collaboration between security forces and local communities.”

“He urged members of the public to continue providing credible information to security agencies, stressing that timely intelligence remains a critical factor in curbing terrorism and other forms of criminality within the region,” Mr Zubairu stated.