Suspected terrorists have abducted at least nine worshippers observing a vigil at St John’s Catholic Church in Ojije community, Utonkon District of Ado Local Government Area of Benue State.

The abduction occurred around 2 a.m. on Sunday while the church was observing its vigil as part of a 30-day prayer programme, local sources told Idoma Television.

The victims are mostly women and youths.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Ufia Development Association, Jude Onwe, said gunmen stormed the church premises during prayers and took nine worshippers away.

“Around 2 a.m., armed men invaded St John’s Catholic Church and abducted nine worshippers who were attending a vigil,” Mr Onwe said in a telephone interview.

He described the incident as particularly disturbing because it happened in a place considered a sanctuary.

Mr Onwe recalled that barely two weeks earlier, a man and a woman were kidnapped in the same community at night and later released after a ransom of N3 million was paid.

He said repeated attacks had disrupted farming, trading and religious activities, leaving residents in constant fear.

The Chairman of Ado Local Government, Sunday Oche, confirmed the abduction and said security agencies had been mobilised.

“We received the sad news of the abduction, and I have mobilised all the security agencies. We are working seriously to rescue the victims,” he said.

Mr Oche lamented that the church did not involve security operatives despite earlier advice.

“Our concern is that people refuse to adhere to advice to involve the police whenever any night activity goes beyond 9 p.m. Whether it is a vigil, burial or festival, ignoring this advice puts people at risk,” he added.

The spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, Udeme Edet, confirmed the incident, saying tactical teams had been deployed to the area.

“Security personnel are on the trail of the abductors and efforts to rescue the worshippers are ongoing,” she said.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported a wave of violent attacks in Benue State in recent weeks, including repeated assaults on communities in Kwande Local Government Area.

On 4 February, gunmen attacked the Abande community in the Turan district, killing residents and a mobile police officer on market day.

Barely two days later, at least 13 traders were killed when armed men raided a market in the same area.

The latest abduction in Ado LGA adds to growing concern about the deteriorating security situation in Benue, months after the June 2025 Yelwata massacre that claimed scores of lives and drew national outrage.