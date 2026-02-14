Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has informed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) that he will honour their invitation for questioning.

The ICPC had directed Mr El-Rufai to appear at its Abuja headquarters over matters it had not publicly disclosed. His lawyers confirmed in a letter that he would attend on 18 February or any other mutually convenient date.

The ICPC directed Mr El-Rufai to appear by 10:00 a.m. on 13 February.

“We respectfully observe that the invitation requires our client’s attendance at the Commission’s Headquarters on 13th February 2026 by 10:00 a.m. prompt,” the lawyers wrote.

“Given that the letter was received at 4:30 p.m. on the preceding day, it is manifestly impossible — as a matter of logistics, fairness, and due preparation — for our client to comply with this timeline.”

The letter, signed by Wole Iyamu, who is a, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), stated that Mr El-Rufai “remains fully committed to cooperating with any lawful investigation and has never, at any time, sought to evade legitimate inquiry.”

The ICPC has yet to disclose the specific subject of its inquiry. Mr El-Rufai served as Kaduna State governor from 2015 to 2023 and remains a prominent figure in national politics.

Before now, a number of his former aides and others associated with his administration have faced corruption investigation and prosecution, a move he as attributed to political prosecution by the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

Attempted arrest at Abuja Airport

Security operatives reportedly attempted to arrest Mr El-Rufai on 12 February at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, immediately after he arrived from Cairo, Egypt.

His media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, posted on X that the former governor declined to accompany the agents, insisting he had not received a formal invitation for questioning.

Video footage obtained by PREMIUM TIMES showed supporters chanting solidarity songs and forming a protective ring around him.

Mr El-Rufai later alleged that the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, ordered the attempted arrest and that Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani and the ICPC chairman were also involved.

Mr El-Rufai travelled abroad on 30 November 2025 after attending social engagements in Lagos.

During his absence, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reportedly delivered an invitation letter to his residence in December, fuelling speculation that he could face arrest upon his return.

Sources confirmed he was expected in Abuja within 48 hours and had notified the EFCC that he would appear at their office on 16 February.

Television interview

On 13 February, Mr El-Rufai appeared on Arise TV, addressing his political ambitions, national issues, and controversies involving former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso.

He denied plans to contest the presidency in 2027, stating, “I’m not a candidate for any office… For now, I am not running,” while acknowledging that political decisions remain fluid.

He defended Mr Kwankwaso against a proposed US congressional bill that could impose visa bans or asset freezes over alleged religious freedom violations, saying, “Look, 12 northern states implemented Sharia… Kwankwaso followed like many others. Kano was not very strict.”

He alleged, without evidence, that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu may be behind the targeting of Mr Kwankwaso because he refused to join the APC.

“They may be behind it… In fact, I can’t think of anyone else,” he said.

Political Background

In 2023, Mr El-Rufai returned from travel after being nominated as a minister by President Tinubu, a nomination that the Senate reportedly declined over a security report.

He left the APC in 2025 for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and has since become a vocal critic of the government.

In March 2024, his successor, Uba Sani, initiated a probe into his administration, which Mr El-Rufai challenged at the Federal High Court. Both the EFCC and ICPC are investigating multiple corruption allegations linked to his tenure, all of which he has denied, claiming political persecution.