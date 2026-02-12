The Institute of African Studies (IAS), University of Ibadan, has expressed grief over the death of Biodun Jeyifo, an emeritus Professor of African and African American Studies and of Comparative Literature, who passed away on 11 February, aged 80.

In a solemn tribute signed by its Director, Sola Olunrunyomi, the institute said it was saddened to hear of the passing of the renowned scholar, describing him as a towering figure in African and global intellectual life.

Mr Jeyifo, born on 5 January 1946, was remembered as an eminent critic, public intellectual, committed trade unionist and a courageous advocate for academic freedom.

As the pioneer President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), he stood at the forefront of historic struggles for institutional integrity and the dignity of intellectual labour, shaping the culture of resistance and principled engagement within Nigeria’s university system.

The institute noted that his intellectual clarity and moral courage left an enduring imprint on colleagues and students alike.

“At the Institute of African Studies, we honour his extraordinary contributions to African letters, radical thought and the university as a space of democratic possibility. His courage and intellectual clarity will be greatly missed.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, comrades, students and all who were shaped by his life and work.May his memory remain a blessing and a charge to continue the work,” the statement read.

IAS recalled his place among an esteemed circle of senior scholars associated with the University of Ibadan, including Dan Izevbaiye, Femi Osofisan, Adesanoye and Niyi Osundare. He was also remembered as a friend and teacher to members of the Institute, among them Professors Dele Layiwola and O.I. Pogoson.

Beyond his institutional affiliations, the Institute described Mr Jeyifo as a revolutionary twin of mathematician Edwin Madungu and a scholar whose life and work embodied a steadfast commitment to justice and democratic possibility.

As part of its mourning, the Institute opened a condolence register at its premises from 12 noon on 12 February until the date of his interment.

“In addition, an exhibition sponsored by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) and the French Institute for Research in Africa (IFRA), will be hosted by the Institute of African Studies (IAS), UI. We are privileged to announce that the exhibition will be curated by our distinguished Honorary Curator, Professor O.I. Pogosonin honour of the departed revolutionary scholar,” the statement added.

Biodun Jeyifo (5 January 1946 – 11 February 2026)

Mr Jeyifo was a distinguished Nigerian academic, cultural theorist and public intellectual widely recognised for his scholarship in world Anglophone literature and postcolonial studies.

Born in Ibadan, he earned a first-class degree in English at the University of Ibadan, a master’s degree there and a PhD from New York University, before teaching at institutions including the Obafemi Awolowo University, Cornell University and Harvard University, where he was Professor Emeritus of African and African American Studies and Comparative Literature.

He was also the first national president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in Nigeria, playing a formative role in the struggle for academic freedom and better conditions for university teachers.

Mr Jeyifo was regarded as one of the most influential interpreters of African literature, especially the works of Wole Soyinka, and his writings and mentorship shaped generations of scholars and critics worldwide.