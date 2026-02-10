The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed 23 March for judgement in the N320 million money laundering trial of Nicholas Mutu, a six-term member of the House of Representatives.

Mr Mutu, who represents Bomadi/Patani constituency in Bayelsa State, is facing prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside Airworld Technologies Ltd and Oyien Homes Ltd on 13 counts of money laundering and gratification involving N320 million.

The charges relate to alleged illicit payments made while he chaired the House Committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) between August 2014 and August 2016.

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale, in a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, said the judge, Folashade Giwa-Ogunbanjo, scheduled the case for judgement on Monday after parties adopted their final written addressess and made their final arguments.

Defence lawyer, E. I. Ekweto, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), urged the court to strike out the case and acquit the defendants, referencing a motion filed on 10 December 2025.

The defence argued that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case.

The prosecution, led by Ekele Iheanacho, also a SAN, countered, stating that the case had been proved beyond reasonable doubt.

Mr Iheanacho cited testimonies from four witnesses and documentary evidence showing that the funds involved were proceeds of illegal activity.

“The witnesses’ testimonies clearly show that the monies were paid as gratifications, not for any contract,” Mr Iheanacho told the court. “Attempts to fabricate documents to pervert the course of justice further underscore the unlawful nature of the transactions. The first defendant directly influenced the payments to Starlines, which makes him liable.”

Background

Mr Mutu, first elected to the House in 1999 and the chamber’s longest-serving parliamentarian, was arraigned on 11 counts of money laundering, receiving gratification and abuse of office.

He was charged alongside Airworld Technologies Ltd and Oyien Homes Ltd.

At the arraignment, Mr Mutu pleaded not guilty.

One of the charges stated that he procured Airworld Technologies Ltd to conceal over N320 million, knowing it was part of proceeds from corruption and gratification, contrary to the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011, as amended.

The prosecution previously sought to remand Mr Mutu in prison, citing breaches of bail conditions granted in 2018. The court, however, granted him bail.

In January 2026, Ms Ogunbanjo dismissed the defence’s no-case submission after the prosecution presented four witnesses, ruling that Mr Mutu had a case to answer.

Mr Mutu’s trial has attracted national attention due to his long legislative career and previous role in overseeing the NDDC, a key federal development agency in the Niger Delta.