The Interim National Chairman of Labour Party, Nenadi Usman and her team on Tuesday officially took over the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Mrs Usman, a former finance minister and senator, while addressing journalists, said that the action followed the judgment delivered by the Supreme Court on 4 April, 2025.

She assured party members and supporters nationwide of renewed efforts to strengthen and reposition the party for national relevance.

Mrs Usman described the gathering as significant, noting it was the first major event at the secretariat since the Supreme Court judgment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the secretariat had been occupied by the erstwhile National Chairman, Julius Abure and his team.

NAN also reports that a Federal High Court, presided over by Peter Lifu, had earlier sacked Mr Abure as the party’s national chairman, citing the Supreme Court judgment which declared Mrs Usman as the valid leader of the opposition party.

Mrs Usman told journalists that although the party had expected a smooth transition, following the court judgment, the process took longer than anticipated.

She, however, expressed happiness that Labour Party had now finally stabilised.

The former minister assured that the party leadership would do the right thing at the right time.

According to her, the focus is now on building a stronger party structure capable of meeting the expectations of Nigerians.

Mrs Usman commended the Deputy Governor of Abia, who also serves as Chairman of the National Steering Committee on Party Membership Revalidation and E-registration, for leading efforts to strengthen the party’s membership database.

She noted that since the committee’s inauguration in December 2025, it had been working extensively, regularly briefing the party leadership on the progress made.

“For those who have been very supportive and encouraging or sending prayers and words of encouragement, I want to use this opportunity to thank you so much and to let you know that we will not let you down,” Mrs Usman said.

She added that the news conference formed part of the party’s efforts to rebuild internal structures and reposition itself, ahead of future political activities.

Also speaking at the occasion, the deputy governor of Abia, Ikechukwu Emetu, reaffirmed his committee’s commitment to unity, internal rebuilding and participation in upcoming elections across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mr Emetu said that many Nigerians had long desired a united Labour Party capable of representing their interests nationwide.

He pointed to developments in Abia under Labour Party as proof that democratic governance could work effectively when focused on the people.

On the ongoing membership revalidation and new registration exercise, Mr Emetu described Labour Party as people-oriented, committed to restoring lost opportunities and prosperity to Nigerians.

While maintaining that the Supreme Court judgment on the party’s leadership crisis remained final, the deputy governor dismissed the likelihood of any successful appeal by the Abure group.

He also dismissed speculations that Labour Party would support President Bola Tinubu for his re-election in 2027, stressing that it would instead focus on supporting its own candidates.

Mr Emetu said that the party would field candidates in the next presidential election, adding, however, that it remained open to aspirants.

He also declared that Labour Party would not collapse, contrary to speculations in some quarters.

(NAN)