Ademola Lookman has opened his goal-scoring account for Atlético Madrid in impressive fashion.

The 28-year-old Nigerian forward found the back of the net on Thursday as Atlético stormed into a 3–0 first-half lead in their Copa del Rey quarter-final clash against Real Betis.

The former African Footballer of the Year also returned with an assist in the second half as Atlético cruised to an emphatic 5–0 win away from home.

Lookman, who recently completed a move from Atalanta, needed just 37 minutes to mark his debut with a calm finish that sealed a dominant first-half display.

Atlético Madrid went into the break 3–0 up, with earlier goals from Dávid Hancko in the 12th minute and Giovanni Simeone in the 30th. Lookman’s goal capped a relentless opening period and put Diego Simeone’s side firmly in control at La Cartuja.

The visitors returned from the interval still fired up and continued to threaten the Betis defence.

Atlético scored their fourth goal just after the hour mark when Lookman set up Antoine Griezmann. The French forward fired through the hands of goalkeeper Adrián to score his fourth Copa del Rey goal of the season.

With their place in the last four secured, coach Diego Simeone made several changes. One of the substitutes, Thiago Almada, added the fifth goal seven minutes from time after Adrián saved Griezmann’s initial effort.

Lookman’s debut goal and assist are expected to boost his confidence as he settles into life in La Liga and adapts to Simeone’s demanding system.

According to Opta, Lookman is the first Atlético player to debut as a starter vs a LaLiga opponent with a goal and an assist in any competition since at least the 2013/14 season.

For Atlético, it was another strong performance in a competition they are eager to win again. For Nigeria, it was a reminder of the forward’s growing influence on Europe’s biggest stages.

Before the match, Lookman shared his excitement on social media after receiving the number 22 jersey, saying he was proud to start a new chapter with the club and ready to give everything on the pitch.