The Anambra State Government says it has reached an agreement with traders to commence the phased remodelling of the Onitsha Main Market to improve infrastructure and ensure a more organised and sustainable trading environment.

Governor Charles Soludo disclosed this on Friday, after a dialogue with traders from the Onitsha Main Market and adjoining markets at the Government House, Awka.

Mr Soludo said the engagement led to a mutual agreement with traders to immediately reinvigorate the market.

He noted that the exercise would be carried out in phases to minimise disruption of commercial activities.

The governor said that leadership sometimes required taking inconvenient, but necessary decisions to secure the future.

He said the exercise was aimed at repositioning the market to global standards.

“The key components of the emergency intervention include the reclamation of market parks, restoration of walkways and construction of public conveniences.

“Others are repainting and colour-coding of shops and trading lines, among others.”

Mr Soludo added that the initiative was in line with his administration’s manifesto to develop planned, sustainable cities, communities, and markets across the state.

Earlier, the Chairman of Onitsha Main Market, Chijioke Okpalugo, told the governor that traders had opted for the government’s proposed remodelling.

Mr Okpalugo, however, appealed for some time to enable traders to remove their goods from areas affected by illegal structures.

Mr Soludo’s meeting with the traders came after the governor on Monday ordered the market closed for a week as a sanction against the traders’ observance of the illegal sit-at-home by the separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Traders and Anambra residents had protested against the market closure.

