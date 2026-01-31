Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has approved the inclusion of Bakori Local Government Area among council headquarters to benefit from the construction of a dual carriageway road in the 2026 financial year. The governor said the decision was informed by increasing traffic congestion and transportation challenges in the area, stressing that the project would improve mobility, enhance road safety and stimulate economic activities in Bakori and neighbouring communities.

Governor Radda disclosed this today while receiving critical stakeholders from Bakori Local Government Area on a courtesy visit at the Government House, Katsina. The delegation was led by the Chairperson of Bakori Local Government Council, Abubakar Musa Barde.

“Our administration is intentional about closing infrastructure gaps across Katsina State. The decision to include Bakori in the dual carriageway programme followed careful assessment of traffic pressure and the need to support economic growth in the area,” Governor Radda said. He added that the project aligns with his administration’s commitment to balanced development across all local government areas of the state.

“We are determined to ensure that no part of Katsina State is left behind. Strategic road projects such as this are critical to improving livelihoods, boosting commerce and connecting our communities more efficiently,” he stated.

The governor assured the delegation that other requests presented by the stakeholders would be given due consideration, particularly those relating to infrastructure development and project execution, in line with available resources and government priorities.

He also urged stakeholders to strengthen consultation and unity within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bakori Local Government Area, noting that internal cohesion remains key to sustainable development and political stability.

He further charged party leaders to intensify sensitisation efforts and encourage APC members to update their registration during the one-week extension period, stressing that an updated and vibrant membership base would further strengthen the party.

Earlier, the Chairperson of Bakori Local Government Area, Mr Musa Barde, said the visit was to express the appreciation of the people of Bakori to Governor Radda for the numerous development projects executed in the area under his administration.

Also speaking, the Chairperson of Bakori Stakeholders, Ahmed Mohammed Bakori, a professor appealed to the state government to consider the construction of a general hospital in the area to address the healthcare needs of residents who currently seek medical services in neighbouring local governments.

Mr Bakori also called for the construction and rehabilitation of key roads in the local government, including the dualisation of the township road, with particular emphasis on the asphalting of the Tashar Madalla–Guga–Kandarawa road.

In the same vein, the member representing Bakori in the State House of Assembly, Abdulrahman Kandarawa, drew the governor’s attention to the deplorable condition of the Bakori–Guga–Kakumi road and appealed for urgent government intervention.

Those in attendance included the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir; National Coordinator, AUDA-NEPAD, Salisu Jabiru Abdullahi Tsauri; APC Chairperson, Sani Aliyu Daura; Shamsu Sule Funtua, Board Member, North-West Development Commission; and other prominent stakeholders from Bakori Local Government Area.