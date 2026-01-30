The Police Command in Ebonyi State has confirmed that four people were killed on Thursday night during a renewed fight over land in Oso Edda, Edda Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a protracted boundary dispute has persisted between the Oso Edda community and its Amasiri neighbours in Afikpo Local Government Area.

Joshua Ukandu, the police spokesperson in Ebonyi, confirmed the incident to NAN in Abakaliki on Friday.

Mr Ukandu, a superintendent of police, said that the command had commenced an investigation into the killing.

“We are aware of the attack. Houses were burnt, but we are yet to know the cause of the matter. “As you can see, we are going to the scene right now,” he said.

The Commissioner for Internal Security in Ebonyi, Etta Ude, also spoke about the incident, saying normalcy had returned to the area.

“I was called by 5 p.m. on Thursday and informed that some hoodlums went into one of the villages in Oso Edda and killed four persons.

“I intervened, called the two council chairmen, and we made a deliberate attempt to stop it from escalating.

“I also called the army, police and other security agencies, and they all moved in there.

“As of now, everywhere is calm,” Mr Ude said.