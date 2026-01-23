Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has finally resigned from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and is expected to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, announced the development in a statement on Friday.

He said the governor, in a letter addressed to the NNPP chairperson of Diso-Chiranchi Ward, Gwale Local Government Area, officially communicated his decision to withdraw from the party, effective 23 January.

“I write with a deep sense of gratitude to formally notify the leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) of my decision to resign my membership of the party, with effect from Friday, 23rd,January 2026″, Mr Bature quoted his principal saying.

The governor defected to the APC with most of his commissioners and Kano NNPP federal and state lawmakers.

Additionally, all 44 elected local government chairpersons, their deputies, and local ward executives have joined the APC.

However, the deputy governor, Aminu Abdulsalam, has elected to remain in the NNPP and affirmed his loyalty to the party’s leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Some elected officials of the NNPP had earlier declined to join the governor’s defection to the APC.

Senator representing Kano central district, Rufa’i Hanga, and his colleagues in the House of Representatives —including Mukhtar Yarima (Tarauni), Abdulkarim Ado (Wudil/Garko), and Sani Wakili (Minjibir/Ungogo), Tijjani Abdulkadir (Tofa/Dawakin Tofa) —have also decided to remain in the NNPP.

Earlier, Mr Kwankwaso advised his supporters, who are being pressured to join the APC, to do so. It is not yet clear whether the elected officials who earlier opposed the governor’s defection would follow Mr Kwankwaso’s advice.

The governor’s defection marks the end of a decades-long political association with Mr Kwankwaso, whom he served as personal assistant and commissioner before being elected as governor in 2023

Below is the full statement from the governor:

PRESS RELEASE

23rd January 2026

Gov. Yusuf Resigns NNPP Membership as Kano Political Realignment Deepens

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has formally resigned his membership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), citing deepening internal crises and the need to safeguard the broader interest of the people of Kano State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Friday.

The Governor, in a letter addressed to the Chairman of Diso-Chiranchi Ward, NNPP, Gwale Local Government Area, officially communicated his decision to withdraw from the party, effective Friday, 23rd January 2026.

“I write with a deep sense of gratitude to formally notify the leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) of my decision to resign my membership of the party, with effect from Friday, 23rd, January 2026.”

Governor Yusuf expressed appreciation to the party for the platform and support extended to him throughout his political engagement with the NNPP.

“I remain sincerely appreciative of the opportunity given to me by the party, its leadership, and members across Kano State to be part of its political journey since 2022, as well as the support, goodwill, and cooperation extended to me during my time in the party.”

He pointed to persistent internal disputes and legal challenges that have continued to unsettle the party’s structure nationwide.

“In recent times, the party has been confronted with persistent internal challenges arising from leadership disagreements and ongoing legal processes, many of which are presently before the courts for judicial determination.”

According to the Governor, the internal disagreements have widened divisions and weakened cohesion within the party.

“The growing disenfranchisement among party members has created deep divisions within the party structure, resulting in cracks that appear increasingly irreconcilable and have generated uncertainty at both state and national levels.”

Governor Yusuf stated that his decision followed careful reflection and was guided strictly by public interest considerations.

“After careful reflection, and without prejudice to the party’s capacity to resolve its internal challenges, I have come to the conclusion that my resignation is in the best interest of the people of Kano State.”

He emphasised that the decision was taken in good faith and without bitterness.

“This decision is taken in good faith, without any ill will, and with a continued commitment to peace, unity, and the progress of Kano State.”

The Governor is resigning today, along with 21 members of the State Assembly, 8 members of the House of Representatives, and 44 Local Government Chairmen of Kano State.

The resignation letter was acknowledged by the party Secretary, Diso-Chiranchi Ward, Hon. Kabiru Zubairu, who commended the Governor for his laudable projects in infrastructure, urban renewal, health, education, and economic empowerment.

“I wish to concur with His Excellency on the lingering crisis in our party, though we are trying our best to contain it, but we have no option but to accept the resignation of one and the most performing Governor of the NNPP.”

Signed

Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa,

Director General,

Media and Publicity,

Government House, Kano