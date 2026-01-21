The son of a traditional ruler kidnapped during a New Year’s Eve attack in Kwara State has regained his freedom after about three weeks in captivity, following the payment of N20 million to his abductors.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that gunmen stormed the palace of the Oniwo of Aafin, Oba Simeon Olaonipekun, in Ifelodun Local Government Area on 31 December 2025, abducting the traditional ruler and his son, Olaolu Olaonipekun, a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps.

During the attack, the assailants reportedly shot sporadically, overwhelmed local vigilantes, and shot the traditional ruler’s wife, Felicia Olaonipekun, in the arm before fleeing with their victims into the bush.

On Tuesday, a family source confirmed to PUNCH that Olaolu was released on Monday morning after ransom negotiations with the kidnappers.

“It is true the prince was released on Monday morning after we paid N20 million,” the source said.

“They dropped him at a herders’ settlement around Oreke in Ifelodun Local Government Area. From there, he was taken to the military base in Oreke, where they contacted us.”

The source said the victim, who spent about 21 days in captivity, is currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital due to the physical and psychological trauma he suffered.

However, the traditional ruler remains in captivity alongside other abducted residents from the area.

According to the family source, the kidnappers are now demanding an additional N15 million for the release of Oba Olaonipekun.

The abduction of the traditional ruler and his son had earlier triggered widespread concern across Kwara South, coming amid a spike in kidnappings and attacks linked to armed groups operating along forest corridors bordering Kogi and Ekiti states.

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported that the palace attack was one of several incidents recorded in Ifelodun Local Government Area in late December. On 26 December 2025, gunmen abducted eight residents of Adanla-Irese, a suburb of Igbaja, after moving from house to house and firing shots.

Days later, community security groups disclosed that kidnappers demanded N150 million for the release of the Oniwo and his son, and N300 million for the eight Adanla abductees, deepening fears over the deteriorating security situation in the area.

The Kwara South Joint Community Security Watch Network confirmed at the time that the ransom demands were communicated to the victims’ families.

When contacted earlier this month, the Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, told PREMIUM TIMES that the command was not aware of any ransom demands, adding that the Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, had repeatedly warned against the payment of ransom.

“We are not aware of any requests for ransom to free abducted persons in the state,” she said. “The police and other security agencies are working round the clock to rescue abducted persons and rid the state of criminal elements.”

The abductions have taken place against the backdrop of broader insecurity in Kwara, particularly in Kwara South, where residents say bandits displaced by military operations in neighbouring states are increasingly exploiting porous borders, forest hideouts and poor road networks.

In November 2025, the state government ordered the closure of schools in Isin, Irepodun, Ifelodun and Ekiti local government areas following fresh security threats. The decision came after a deadly church attack in Eruku community, Ekiti Local Government Area, in which three worshippers were killed and more than 35 abducted.

Although the government later announced a phased reopening of schools after what it described as improvements in security, recent incidents, including highway abductions and the continued captivity of a traditional ruler, have sustained anxiety among residents.

Community leaders and security experts have continued to call for the establishment of permanent security formations, including military bases and mobile police units, to curb the activities of armed groups and restore confidence in affected parts of the state.