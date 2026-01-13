The Kano State Hospitals Management Board has launched a formal investigation into the death of a woman, Aishatu Umar, following allegations of medical negligence during a surgical procedure at one of its facilities.

The deceased’s husband, Abubakar Mohammed, narrated the harrowing experience to Nasara Radio.

According to Mr Mohammed, his late wife underwent surgery in September last year at the Abubakar Wali Urology Centre.

Following the procedure, she suffered persistent and debilitating abdominal pain.

Mr Mohammed alleged that despite her recurring agony, medical staff merely prescribed pain-relief medication rather than diagnosing the underlying cause of her distress.

The gravity of the situation only came to light recently at a different facility, the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

Mr Mohammed stated that medical tests and scans conducted just two days before his wife’s passing revealed a shocking discovery: a pair of surgical scissors had been left inside her abdomen during the initial surgery in September.

Tragically, Mrs Umar passed away shortly after the discovery was made.

The grieving family appealed to the Kano State Government and health regulatory bodies to investigate the circumstances of her death and ensure justice is served.

In response, the spokesperson for the State Hospitals Management Board, Samira Suleiman, in a statement on Tuesday stated that the Board’s Executive Secretary, Mansur Nagoda, has ordered an immediate and thorough probe into the incident.

“The Board has taken note of the distressing report concerning the late Aishatu Umar and extends its deepest condolences to her family,” the statement read.

“We assure the public that the investigation will be transparent, impartial, and professional. Should negligence be established, appropriate actions will be taken in accordance with established regulations”, the official stated.

The Board reaffirmed its commitment to patient safety and the maintenance of high healthcare standards across Kano State.