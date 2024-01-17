The Kano State Government has earmarked N8 billion for the construction of three ”mega primary” schools in the state.

The schools, according to Governor Abba Yusuf, will have facilities to enable children from poor homes to have a sound education.

The governor said the mega schools will be sited in each of the three senatorial districts of the state.

He also said that N6 billion had been set aside for the renovation of primary schools across the state.

In the same vein, he said the government approved the renovation of 26 special Institutions created by former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso of which 17 have been completed.

”The era of pupils receiving lessons on the bare floors is over. We will continue to accord attention to the provision of basic learning facilities that would enable our young pupils to have a conducive teaching and learning atmosphere.

“We also spent N500 million on the construction of a hostel at the Aliko University Wudil and another N150 million was paid for the new environmental and Climate Department at Maitama Sule University.

“The State Polytechnic and Management Institution’s over N500 Million was paid for new courses at Wudil and Yusuf Maitama Sule University.

“Kano Islamic Legal Studies and other Institutions also benefited from the payments of over N100 Million for the registration of their New Courses.

“About 93 per cent of Tuition Fees of 501 Masters Students in India and other foreign countries were settled and their four months upkeep allowances were also settled to allow them to face their studies,” he said.

The governor also said the government had paid N700 million as registration fees for students from the state studying at Bayero University, Kano, and also paid N1.5 billion as WAEC and NECO examination fees for the state secondary school students.

( NAN)

