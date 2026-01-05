Some farmers in Hinna Community, Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area of Gombe State, have raised concerns over increasing hippopotamus attacks on their farmlands and livelihoods.

Zakari Ladan, head of farmers in Hinna Community, raised the alarm in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Mr Ladan said persistent hippo attacks had resulted in huge losses, noting that the animals frequently destroyed crops and posed serious threats to residents.

He said the population of hippopotamuses in the area had grown to more than 40, wreaking havoc on farmlands and affecting both farmers and fishermen.

According to him, from September 2025 to date, no fewer than 100 hectares of farmland cultivating various crops and vegetables have been destroyed.

Mr Ladan said crops affected included rice, beans, cabbage, maize, carrots, okro, sweet melon, watermelon, onions and other vegetables, with losses estimated at more than N180 million.

“We are seriously worried about the hippos in our community that are destroying our farmlands and livelihoods.

“Currently, the population of the animals has grown to more than 40. They are destroying our crops and killing people.

“From September 2025 to date, three persons have been killed in my community, while three others who sustained serious injuries are currently hospitalised in Gombe.

“If you come to my community, you will see hippos moving freely on farmlands. A single hippo can destroy up to two hectares of farmland in one day.

“We are calling for help to protect our lives and livelihoods because we are losing a lot on a daily basis,” he said.

Another farmer, Haruna Hinna, said his carrot and okro farm had been destroyed by hippos, adding that one hectare of carrots was valued at N1.7 million.

Mr Hinna said farmers were helplessly losing their investments, despite reporting the situation annually to the state government, non-governmental organisations, and other relevant authorities.

“We need urgent support from both the Federal and state governments. We are tired and financially exhausted,” he said.

Other farmers who spoke to NAN shared similar experiences and appealed to the government to support them with farm inputs to enable them to return to farming.

They also called on relevant stakeholders to support fishermen in the community to adopt fish farming as an alternative livelihood.

