Several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey, have rejected Israel’s decision to recognise Somaliland as an independent country, warning that the move violates international law and undermines Somalia’s sovereignty.

The sharp rebuke came a day after Israel became the first nation in the world to formally recognise Somaliland, triggering swift condemnation across African and Arab nations, and raising concerns about whether the move was part of an alleged Israeli plan to forcibly displace Palestinians.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Israel on Friday became the first country to formally recognise Somaliland, a self-declared republic that broke away from Somalia in 1991 after a civil war. It had never been recognised by any United Nations member state until Israel’s recognition.

Somalia swiftly condemned the decision, describing it as an act of aggression and interference in its internal affairs. Ali Omar, Somalia’s state minister for foreign affairs, said the government would deploy all diplomatic means to challenge the move.

“This will never be acceptable or tolerable to our government and people who are united in defending our territorial integrity,” Mr Omar told Al Jazeera, urging Israel to rescind the decision and comply with international law.

He also accused Israel of pursuing recognition of Somaliland as part of a broader plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza, an allegation Israel has previously denied.

Qatar joined the condemnation on Saturday, describing Israel’s action as a “dangerous precedent and unilateral measure” that contravenes international law and threatens Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity.

In a statement, Doha said it rejected any attempts to establish “parallel entities” that undermine Somalia’s sovereignty and reaffirmed its support for the Somali government and people.

Qatar added that Israel should instead recognise the State of Palestine and work towards ending the war in Gaza.

“It would be more appropriate for the Israeli occupation authorities to recognise the State of Palestine… rather than continuing to undermine international legitimacy and pursue reckless policies that contribute to heightened tensions and instability in the region,” the Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Saudi Arabia also rejected Israel’s move, saying it entrenched “unilateral separatist measures that violate international law.”

Riyadh reaffirmed its full support for Somalia’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, as well as its legitimate institutions.

The African Union (AU) similarly dismissed Israel’s recognition, warning that it could set a dangerous precedent across the continent. The AU cited its long-standing principle on the inviolability of borders inherited at independence, stressing that Somaliland remains an integral part of Somalia.

Turkey described the recognition as an unlawful act aimed at creating regional and global instability, accusing Israel of explicit interference in Somalia’s internal affairs.

Sudan and Egypt also issued statements condemning the move and warning of its implications for regional stability.

Egypt said in a statement that its foreign minister had spoken by phone with his counterparts in Somalia, Turkey and Djibouti and that “they underscored their complete rejection of any unilateral measures that could undermine Somali sovereignty or erode the foundations of stability in the country.”

The United States has so far stopped short of endorsing Israel’s decision.

President Donald Trump told The New York Post that Washington was “studying” the issue, adding: “Does anyone know what Somaliland is, really?”

Palestine’s foreign ministry backed Somalia, recalling that Israel had previously floated Somaliland as a potential destination for forcibly displaced Palestinians from Gaza, which it described as a “red line.”

Somaliland’s President, Abdirahman Abdullahi, known as Cirro, defended Israel’s recognition, insisting it was not directed against any state and did not threaten regional peace. He said Somaliland had long sought international recognition, pointing to its functioning government, currency, and institutions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the move as being in the spirit of the Abraham Accords and said he would raise Somaliland’s case during a meeting with President Trump. He also invited Mr Abdullahi to visit Israel.