The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Saidu Mohammed and Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan as chief executive officers of Nigeria’s key petroleum regulatory agencies.

While Mrs Eyesan was confirmed as the CEO of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Saidu Mohammed was confirmed as the CEO of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the confirmations followed the consideration and adoption of the report by the Senate Joint Committee on Petroleum (Upstream, Downstream and Gas), which conducted the screening of the nominees.

NAN also reports that the Senate acted on a request transmitted by President Bola Tinubu, seeking legislative approval for the appointments in accordance with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) of 2021.

Chairman of the joint committee, Kawu Sumaila, who presented the report, explained that the nominations were referred to the relevant committees following the plenary on 18 December.

He noted that Sections 2 and 29 of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, establish the NUPRC and NMDPRA, respectively, while Sections 11(3) and 34(3) of the Act empower the President to appoint their chief executives, subject to Senate confirmation, for a renewable five-year term.

Mr Sumaila said that the joint committee conducted an extensive screening exercise, which included interactive sessions with the nominees to assess their qualifications, professional competence and responses to questions from lawmakers.

“The joint committee, having screened the nominees and being satisfied with their qualifications, expertise and responses to the questions asked, hereby recommends that the Senate confirm their nominations,” he said.

NAN reports that the Senate consequently dissolved into the Committee of the Whole to consider the report.

Following voice votes, the lawmakers unanimously approved the confirmation of both nominees and adopted the committee’s recommendations at plenary.

Presiding over the session, Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau commended the joint committee for what he described as a thorough and timely exercise despite the limited time available

Mr Barau congratulated the confirmed chief executives and urged them to see their appointments as a call to national service.

“You have been called to serve our nation. We expect you to discharge your duties diligently in a manner that will promote the interests of Nigeria and strengthen the petroleum sector,” he said.

The Deputy Senate President expressed appreciation to the leadership and members of the joint committee, noting that their work would enhance regulatory efficiency and oversight in the country’s oil and gas industry.

(NAN)