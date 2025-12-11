Members of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs on Thursday screened some nominees for career and non-career ambassadorial appointments.

Those screened include a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Yakubu Mahmood; a former governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; and a former governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu.

Other notable nominees who appeared before the committee were a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode; a former presidential spokesperson, Reno Omokri; former sole administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas; a former deputy governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro; Florence Ajimobi, widow of the late governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi; former Ekiti State First Lady, Angela Adebayo; and former Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau and a former Akwa-Ibom Senator, Ita Enang were also screened.

The nominees appeared in batches before the lawmakers at the Senate Wing of the National Assembly, Abuja. Despite the prominence of the nominees and controversies surrounding some of them, none was subjected to questioning. Each nominee introduced themselves briefly before being asked to “take a bow and go.”

One of the most controversial nominees, Mr Omokri, has a long history of criticising President Bola Tinubu. At some point, he described him as a drug baron during an interview. His sudden alignment with the current administration and subsequent nomination triggered widespread criticism, with many questioning whether someone who spent years attacking the president is suitable to represent Nigeria diplomatically.

However, none of these issues was raised during the session. Instead, the atmosphere became tense when Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume, and Edo North Senator, Adams Oshiomhole, engaged in a heated exchange of words over Mr Omokri’s suitability for the role.

Similarly, Mr Fani-Kayode carries a long trail of controversies.

Although he has been acquitted of money laundering charges, Mr Fani-Kayode has faced allegations of domestic abuse. He also came under criticism for publicly berating a journalist in Cross River State who questioned the source of funding for his political tour during the buildup to the 2023 general elections.

In 2021, the former minister was accused of forging and procuring fake medical certificates reportedly presented before courts to secure adjournments. He was prosecuted by the EFCC from 2021 to 2025 at the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, presided over by Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe. On 4 February 2025, after four years of trial, he was discharged and acquitted on all counts.