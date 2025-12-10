The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), the Nigerian chapter of Transparency International (TI), has raised the alarm over the role of corruption in driving insecurity across Nigeria.

In a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES to mark the United Nations Anti-Corruption Day on Tuesday, CISLAC Executive Director and TI-Nigeria Head, Auwal Musa, said that despite massive government investments in defence and internal security, entrenched corruption continues to weaken national safety and expose citizens to violence.

“Nigeria cannot overcome insecurity without first addressing corruption in the security sector. No volume of military spending or sophisticated equipment will deliver results if diverted funds, weak oversight, and entrenched impunity continue to undermine the system,” Mr Musa, popularly called Rafsanjani, said.

The organisation noted that Nigeria’s battles with terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, militancy, communal clashes, and organised crime have been worsened by corruption affecting defence procurement, personnel recruitment, welfare administration, intelligence sharing, and operational command.

CISLAC/TI-Nigeria said security funds are frequently siphoned through inflated contracts, misallocation of resources, and outright diversion.

Welfare-related corruption, the group added, leaves frontline officers poorly motivated and families of fallen personnel often uncompensated, eroding morale and trust.

The group also spotlighted recruitment irregularities that place unqualified individuals in sensitive positions, as well as nepotism, unlawful tenure extensions, and misuse of security priorities, describing these practices as dangerous to national stability.

Mr Musa said weak oversight by the National Assembly and poor collaboration among security agencies create loopholes exploited by criminal networks.

The statement noted that routine police corruption, such as illegal roadblock payments remitted to superiors, further reflects systemic decay.

A report also cited the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, estimating that Nigeria holds roughly 70 per cent of illicit arms in West Africa.

The 2024 Global Terrorism Index ranked Nigeria eighth globally for terrorism, underscoring the urgent need for security sector reforms and anti-corruption measures.

The organisation called for full transparency in procurement, independent audits, stronger legislative oversight, strict disciplinary action for corrupt officers, and improved welfare and equipment for frontline personnel.

It also urged enhanced intelligence sharing, inter-agency cooperation, and protection for whistle-blowers.

“Nigeria deserves a secure, just, and prosperous future. Such a future can only be achieved by confronting and eliminating corruption at the heart of the country’s security framework,” the statement added.

READ ALSO: CISLAC calls for implementation of Edo child rights law in rural communities

Reports by CISLAC and TI-Nigeria indicate that despite significant investments, funds meant for operations and equipment are routinely diverted.

Analysts link these irregularities, along with illicit arms proliferation, to rising terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and organised crime.

Experts have urged urgent reforms to restore accountability, transparency, and public trust in Nigeria’s security apparatus.