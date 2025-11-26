President Bola Tinubu has commended the swift response by security forces that led to the rescue on Tuesday of the 24 schoolgirls abducted by terrorists in Maga, Kebbi State, last Monday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how armed terrorists attacked the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, and abducted the schoolgirls last Monday. The schoolgirls were released eight days after they were kidnapped.

The incident preceded other mass kidnappings in Eruku in Kwara State and Papiri in Niger State.

All 38 worshippers kidnapped in a church in Eruku were freed on Sunday. The same day, the Niger State chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said 50 of the missing students of the Catholic School in Niger had been found in their parents’ homes.

Mr Tinubu, in a statement on Facebook, commended the response of the security operatives.

“All the schoolgirls abducted in Kebbi State have been safely rescued. I must commend our security forces for their swift response, and the parents and community for their strength during this period.

“In response to the recent kidnappings and acts of terrorism, I have ordered a full security cordon over the forests in Kwara State.

“The Air Force is to maintain continuous surveillance over the most remote areas, synchronising operations with ground units to effectively identify, isolate, disrupt, and neutralise all hostile elements. This directive also extends to the Kebbi and Niger axis.

“Communities are encouraged to report any unusual movements to support ongoing operations as we move decisively to secure every affected area,” Mr Tinubu stated.