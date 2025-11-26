President Bola Tinubu has welcomed the release Tuesday of the 24 schoolgirls abducted by terrorists in Maga Kebbi last Monday.

Terrorists struck at the school at dawn on November 17 and abducted the girls, moments after a military detachment left the premises.

The Kebbi incident triggered some other copycat kidnappings in Eruku in Kwara State and Papiri in Niger State.

All 38 kidnapped victims in Eruku were freed on Sunday. The same day, the Niger State chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria said 50 of the missing students of the Catholic School in Niger have been found in their parents’ homes.

President Tinubu applauded the security agents for all the efforts made to secure freedom for all the victims taken away by the terrorists.

He tasked the security agents to make more efforts to rescue the remaining students still being held captive.

” I am relieved that all the 24 girls have been accounted for. Now, we must put as a matter of urgency more boots on the ground in the vulnerable areas to avert further incidents of kidnapping. My government will offer all the assistance needed to achieve this,” President Tinubu said.

Bayo Onanuga

Special adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

November 25, 2025