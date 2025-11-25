The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora has released the names of 265 pupils, students and staff members of St Mary’s Private Catholic Schools in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State who remain in captivity following last week’s mass abduction.

Terrorists attacked the school in the early hours of 21 November, moving through the hostels between 1a.m. and 3 a.m. and seizing hundreds of children.

Initial figures released by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Saturday put the number of abducted children at 303, along with 12 staff.

On Sunday, CAN announced that 50 pupils had escaped and reunited with their families.

Bulus Yohanna, chairman of the Niger State chapter of CAN and Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, said the escapees were located only after officials began calling parents directly.

He said a verification exercise confirmed that several children evaded the bandits but were unable to return to the school compound.

“We were able to ascertain this when we decided to contact and visit some parents,” he said.

The diocese on Monday published an updated list showing 239 nursery and primary school pupils, 14 secondary school students and 12 teachers and non-academic staff still missing.

This brings the total number in captivity to 265.

The teachers and members of staff still held are listed as follows in the diocesan release: Bitrus Yohanna, Cyril Bagudu, Mercy Yohanna, Justina Yakubu, Terry Francis, Emmanuel Ibrahim, Godwin James, Lydia Andrew, Hannatu Bulus, Yohanna Daniel Dogonyaro, Agnes Joseph and Anna Terry.

The secondary school students still missing are identified as Amos Kiloybas, Onah Benedict, Bulus Ezra, Anthony Linus, Dauda Zacharia, Bulus Gustave, Ejeh Mathew, Iliya John, Joshua Philip, Samaila Habila, Simon Christopher, Yohanna Cephas, Christopher Justice and Samuel Michael.

The diocese also published a large list of nursery and primary school pupils who are yet to regain their freedom. They include Natherniel Andrew, Shalom Terry, Ajikovi Andrew, Zacharia Sabastine, John Lois, Yohanna Veronica, Emmanuel Ibrahim, Ayuba Linus, Bulus Christopher, Ibrahim Micah, Joshua Dogara, Marcus Stephen, Samuel Peter, Simon Wisdom, Yahaya Vincent, Yakubu Yahaya, Yohanna Micah, Ibrahim Agnes, Musa Celestina, Timothy Rejoice, Serah James, Tanko Bitrus, Christopher Yunusa, Julius Dimas, Godwin Sunday, Joseph Samuel, Silas Timothy, Habila Bulus, Anthony Godwin, Alheri Sunday, Lovina Samuel, Naomi Zacharia, Goodness Elisha, Habiba Sunday, Redeemer Iliya, Joy Ibrahim, Rejoice Luka, Sarah Luka, Samson Luka, Amos Gabriel, Ayuba Josiah, Bitrus Linus and Bulus Ayuba.

Other pupils listed by the diocese include Hanna Daniel, Ezekiel Shedrack, Peter Julius, Yakubu Joseph, Philip Iliya, Juliet Alex, Patricia Ayuba, Ishaya Libiya, Simon Iliya, Theresa Ibrahim, Veronica Michael, Patience Musa, Victoria Sunday, Gloria Yohanna, Veronica Iliya, Pius Yakubu, Lois Samaila, Nagode Augustine, Abednego Ishaya, Ayuba Blessed, Emmanuel Cleopas, Emmanuel Godwin, Emmanuel Dauda, Emmanuel Habila, Jonathan Ishaku, Michael Augustine, Michael Sunday, Mathew Nathaniel, Samuel Philip, Yohanna Ezra, Yohanna Samson, Yusuf Samson, Yakubu Stephen, Yakubu Caleb, Yakubu Andrew, Yakubu Pius, Yohanna Caleb, Habila Alheri, Musa Helina, Okoye Praise, Patrick Felicity, Samaila Blessing, Samaila Lois, Samuel Stephen, Yunusa Margret, Dauda Samaila, Anthony Maikai, Habila Micah, Ishaku Mathew, Joshua Nicodemus, Musa Yusuf, Yakubu Lazarus, Ayuba Zafaniya and Luka Musa.

Further names include Ishaku Anthony, Yohanna Lawrence, Michael Friday, Yohanna Benjamin, Anthony Philip, Ezekiel Yahaya, Samaila Jonathan, Yohanna Emmanuel, Yohanna Jonathan, Philip Ishaya, Emmanuela Amos, Benedicta Anthony, Murna Ezra, Christiana Nuhu, Blessing Musa, Rose Peter, Biskila Yahaya, Hope Johnson, Anthony Simon, Bitrus Cephas, Ezekiel Shedrack, Ishaku Samuel, Joshua Gabriel, Joshua Habila, Miachael Imirya, Nuhu Eli, Sunday Philip, Timothy Isah, Yusuf Joel, Samson James, Habila S. Cephas, Mathew Yahaya, Mercy Daniel, Patience Ezekiel, Rose Iliya, Rejoice Joshua, Rita Markus, Clementina Oluwasegun, Blessing Paul, Fibi Samuel, Grace Sunday, Roseline Markus, Musa Nehemiah, Yohanna Dominic, Divine Yohanna, Musa Shedrack, Samson Sarah, Dominic Sabina, Ishaya Jonathan, Daniel Anthony, Njikonge Joseph, Ezekiel Francis, Isah Julius, Ishaya Sunday, Luka Ebenezer, Luka Samaila, Markus Peter, Samuel Joseph and Iliya Paul.

The list continues with Madubueze Favour, Theresa Zacharia, Rebecca Bulus, Justina Daniel, Saraya Ezekiel, Grace Irmiya, Jannet Ishaku, Naomi James, Jannet John, Veronica Luka, Grace Mathew, Happy Samaila, Faith Yohanna, Victoria Yohanna, Agnes Yusuf, Isa Julius, Moses Simon, Cikarfe Timothy, Ezra Jonathan, Irmiya Habila, Iliya Dominic, Magaji Mathew, Amos Istifanus, Chime Onyeaka, Daniel Lawrence, Ezekiel Cleopas, Joel Philip, Nuhu Genesis, Peshe Yakubu, Peter Irmiya, Yakubu Omega, Yohanna Linus, Felicia Andrew, Eunice Bitrus, Victoria Bulus, Onyebuchi Chime, Felistina Dauda, Rejoice Emmanuel, Jessica Ishaku, Sabina Ibrahim, Blessing Luka, Paulina Peter, Felicia Musa, Grace Yakubu, Lawrence Yohanna, Esther Yusuf and Chikumachi Peter Jagaba.

The remaining pupils named as still in captivity are Amos Yahaya, Ayuba Zacharia, Bulus Saminu, Jeremiah Ezra, Isah Jemilu, Samuel Pius, Samuel Stephen, Iliya Dominic, Donald Yusuf, Agnes Amos, Grace Emmanuel, Blessing Joshua, Suzanna Musa, Dorcas Mathew, Patience Yusuf, Mary Yohanna, Ruth Yakubu, Goodness Daniel, Lois Emmanuel, Biskila Peter, Daniel Caleb, Emmanuel Amos, Emmanuel Joseph, Ishaya James, Ishaya Shedrack, Nufi Nathan, Yohanna Christopher, Yohanna Prosper, Nwaolisa Chijioke, Mathar Iliya, Happy Jeremiah, Precious Okoye, Ketura Sunday, Salomi Sunday, Susan Zacharia and Florence Michael.

The attack has widened concerns about rising insecurity around schools in the North-central region.

Four days before the Papiri abduction, armed men stormed a school in Maga, Kebbi State, and seized twenty-five students.

Federal authorities have also been grappling with wider security disruptions.

In the last two days, the government ordered the closure of 47 federal unity colleges nationwide following new threat assessments.

Several states, including Niger, Kebbi and Kwara, have also shut down public and private schools in high-risk areas.

The Niger State Government issued its own measures on Saturday, directing all public and private primary and secondary schools to close immediately.

Mission schools, Islamic schools and federal government colleges in the state were included in the order.

The governor’s spokesperson, Bologi Ibrahim, stated that the decision followed a security meeting convened in the wake of the Papiri attack.

He added that the state was still working with security agencies to determine the exact number of kidnapped children.

The police had earlier said tactical units, soldiers and local hunters were deployed for search and rescue operations around the forests bordering Agwara.

The Niger State Commissioner of Police, Adamu Elleman, said officers were committed to recovering the children unharmed.

The diocese urged families to remain calm while operations continue. In an earlier statement, Mr Yohanna, the CAN state chairman, asked residents to “remain prayerful” and said church officials were working with security agencies, community leaders and government authorities to ensure the safe return of all those taken.

Security officials have not identified the group behind the attack, which resembles previous mass kidnappings carried out by terrorists operating across the Niger, Kebbi and Zamfara axis.

Authorities say they have intensified surveillance and widened patrols across the area as efforts to locate the children continue.