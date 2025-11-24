The Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru, says the federal government is intensifying efforts to strengthen intelligence integration across the armed forces to tackle Nigeria’s rapidly evolving security threats.

Mr Badaru stated this on Monday in Abuja at the opening of the Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI) Annual Conference 2025.

He said President Bola Tinubu remained committed to a secure Nigeria, adding that modern threats demanded innovation, speed and deeper collaboration among security agencies.

According to him, Nigeria now faces adversaries that exploit technology, hide within civilian spaces and operate across both physical and digital domains.

“Threats are no longer defined by terrain or manpower, but by the speed, precision and depth of information we can access and act upon,” he said.

The minister commended the DIA for its progress in integrating technology into intelligence operations, particularly the deployment of the Joint Intelligence Mission Data and Analytics System (JIMDAS) and enhanced cyber-monitoring capabilities.

He described the new systems as “force multipliers” that had improved real-time coordination between the DIA, service headquarters and operations in the field.

Mr Badaru, however, stressed that technology alone would not give Nigeria the edge in intelligence operations.

He said the Ministry of Defence would continue to invest heavily in training analysts, cyber operators and commanders to fully utilise emerging technologies.

“Technology is a tool. It is the trained, disciplined and dedicated intelligence officer who transforms raw data into national defence,” he said.

The minister also emphasised the need for stronger regional cooperation, noting that cross-border intelligence sharing, maritime security collaboration and protection of critical infrastructure were crucial to stability in West Africa.

He said the conference, which brought together Defence Attachés, Advisers and State Office Coordinators, reflected a “bottom-up approach” to intelligence reform.

Mr Badaru urged participants to challenge assumptions, think boldly and propose practical solutions that would translate into operational gains.

“Your duty is sacred. Your mission is national. Through vigilance, adaptation and unity, we will secure the future of our great country,” he said.

The four-day conference is expected to explore multi-source intelligence, emerging technologies and strategies to improve national security architecture.

(NAN)