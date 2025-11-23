President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the withdrawal of police officers currently providing security for Very Important Persons (VIPs) in the country.

Henceforth, police authorities will deploy them to concentrate on their core police duties.

The presidential directive was issued during a security meeting held by President Tinubu on Sunday, attended by the police, air force, army chiefs, and the Director-General of the State Security Services (SSS) in Abuja.

According to the presidential directive, VIPs who want police protection will now request well-armed personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Many parts of Nigeria, especially remote areas, have few police officers at the stations, thus making the task of protecting and defending the people difficult.

In view of the current security challenges facing the country, the president is desirous of boosting police presence in all communities.

Already, President Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 30,000 additional police officers. The federal government is also collaborating with the states to upgrade police training facilities nationwide.

Sunday’s meeting was attended by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke; the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Tosin Ajayi.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President,

(Information and Strategy)

November 23, 2025