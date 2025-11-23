Suspected Boko Haram members reportedly abducted 13 people in Mussa, Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno, on Saturday.

The victims are farmers from Huyim, another community in the local government area, who were in the village to harvest their farm produce.

According to sources in the communities, the victims were an elderly woman and 12 girls between 15 and 20 years old.

However, one of the girls reportedly managed to escape and returned home on Sunday.

Confirming the incident, Junaid Jibrin, media aide to Senator Ali Ndume, stated that the escapee had been reunited with her family and was also assisting security agencies with intelligence.

“According to information available, the girls were kidnapped while harvesting. Fortunately, one of the abducted girls managed to escape and has returned home safely. She is currently assisting officials and family members with vital information about the incident,” Mr Jibrin said.

Borno lawmaker demands immediate rescue

In his reaction, the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Abdullahi Askira, called on the security agencies to swiftly rescue the victims.

Speaking to journalists in Maiduguri on Sunday, he urged residents to remain calm and help the security forces with intelligence to aid the rescue.

Meanwhile, the insurgents also attacked the headquarters of Magumeri Local Government of Borno on Saturday night.

Sources said there was no loss of life, but they burned down houses, vehicles, and other equipment, some of which belonged to the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

In a related development, the military repelled an attack on Mallam Fatori in the Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State.

They reportedly eliminated 18 i surgents during the operation.

The terrorists had attacked the town on Wednesday and deployed an armed drone. They also advanced with ground fire, leaving eight CJTF members injured.

The troops later overpowered and denied them entry into the town.

Rising Insecurity

The incidents occurred amid rising attacks by the insurgents across the state.

A few days ago, a brigadier general was killed in Damboa village with some soldiers and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force in Gwoza and Bama.

Responding to the crisis, Governor Babagana Zulum called for a statewide fast and prayer for divine intervention over the rising insecurity.

He made the call on Saturday while urging residents to be calm and to help security agencies in the fight against the insurgency.

The police are yet to speak on the latest developments. Nanum Daso, the police spokesman, did not respond to calls and messages to his phone.