The Police Command in Kwara State has arrested a man from Makurdi, accused of repairing and supplying guns to bandits operating in the state.

The command also confirmed the arrest of several suspects alleged to be supplying food, drugs and other essentials to bandits in remote hideouts.

The Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, disclosed the arrests on Friday after the state security council meeting at the Government House, Ilorin.

Mr Ojo said the council lamented what it described as the harmful effects of social media on operations against insurgents, especially on sensitive security reports.

He praised the military, police and the SSS for recent deployments in Kwara, which he said aligned with directives issued by President Bola Tinubu.

He also lauded the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for deploying four tactical teams, including SWAT, IRT, SIS and STS, to address emerging threats.

Mr Ojo said the meeting reviewed intelligence gathered after the recent bandit attack in Eruku, including ongoing efforts to track the perpetrators and rescue victims.

He noted that the council welcomed increased deployments, including air interdictions that had forced kidnappers from several hideouts, especially in Ifelodun.

The council, he said, called for continued air bombardments of identified criminal enclaves across the state to deter further attacks.

Ojo added that the Police and DSS recorded arrests of fuel and food suppliers linked to bandits, including a Makurdi suspect who confessed to fixing weapons.

He said the meeting approved joint patrols by security forces across the state as the Yuletide period draws near.

It also recommended stronger security measures around areas considered vulnerable to criminal attacks.

Mr Ojo said the council again warned about the damaging influence of social media in the fight against violent non-state actors.

He said members expressed concern over how sensitive information, including ransom demands, is spread, putting citizens at greater risk.

The council urged the public to exercise caution in sharing information online for the sake of collective safety.

It also advised residents to avoid night farming and late outings that could expose them to danger.

Mr Ojo said citizens were encouraged to promptly report suspicious movements to security agencies, government officials and traditional rulers.

(NAN)