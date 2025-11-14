The police have repelled an attack by bandits in Adekanbi village near Bode Saadu in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State, leaving one suspect dead and a rifle recovered.

The incident occurred on Friday morning.

Confirming the operation, the Police Public Relations Officer, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said officers moved in after receiving intelligence that “armed bandits were sighted occupying a fortified hilltop in the area.”

She added that “the suspects opened fire on the team, and a counter-engagement forced them to flee with suspected injuries.”

According to her, a post-operation sweep led to the recovery of “one neutralised suspect, an AK49 rifle, and thirty two rounds of live ammunition.”

The development comes about 25 hours after the police foiled an attempted armed robbery in Ilorin.

In that case, Mrs Ejire-Adeyemi said a resident, Abdulazeez Ishaq, reported that a man identified as Adekoya Opeyemi, known as Justice, “confessed he was contracted to kill him and steal his Honda Accord.”

She explained that the police advised the complainant to cooperate with the suspects while surveillance was set up.

“The suspect was arrested at the agreed location as he attempted to take possession of the car,” she said.

The police said they will continue operations across identified flashpoints in the state.