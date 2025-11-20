Former President Goodluck Jonathan has cautioned that Nigeria’s political space is increasingly being dominated by “rascality,” urging political actors to embrace responsibility, discipline and a commitment to national stability.

He issued the warning on Thursday in Abuja at a gala dinner marking the 10th anniversary of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation and celebrating his 68th birthday.

The event, themed “Legacy of Impact: Celebrating Our Journey,” drew an array of high-profile political, traditional, business and diplomatic figures, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, former First Lady Patience Jonathan, the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi. Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume, former Senate President Pius Anyim, and other dignitaries.

Founded in 2015 after Mr Jonathan left office, the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation is an independent organisation dedicated to peacebuilding, democratic governance, inclusive development and the protection of citizens’ rights across Africa.

Addressing guests, Mr Jonathan lamented the absence of standards, training and accountability in Nigeria’s political recruitment process.

He argued that while every professional field requires certification, competence and discipline, politics remains the only sector where individuals ascend to leadership “without any form of preparation.”

“We must play our politics with decorum, with a sense of responsibility, not with rascality. Politics is not a business of rascals,” Mr Jonathan said.

He continued, “Even to teach in a primary school, you go through a training process, get a school certificate before you can even teach in primary school. But it is only in politics that there is no training.”

The former president warned that Nigeria cannot progress if leadership continues to be treated as an all-comers affair, stressing that the country deserves leaders who understand governance, respect institutions and prioritise public welfare.

Mr Jonathan used the moment to reflect on the Foundation’s early vision, which included poverty alleviation, children’s welfare and hunger reduction before its mandate expanded into peacebuilding and governance.

He also clarified that his membership in the West African Elders Forum requires neutrality and prevents him from returning to partisan politics unless he resigns from the Forum.

The former President expressed sadness over the recent surge in mass abductions across the country, recalling the 2014 Chibok girls’ kidnapping during his administration. He prayed for the safe return of abducted victims and comfort for affected families.

Mr Jonathan thanked dignitaries for honouring the dual celebration and reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment to peace, democratic strengthening and institutional reforms across Africa.

Shettima: Jonathan’s concession in 2015 remains his greatest legacy

Vice President Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu, described Mr Jonathan as one of Africa’s outstanding statesmen, saying the former president’s decision to concede defeat in the 2015 presidential election was the highest point of his presidency.

Mr Shettima said Mr Jonathan’s act of statesmanship reinforces Nigeria’s democracy and continues to inspire political moderation across the continent.

“The highest point of his presidency was not that he won an election for a second time. The highest point of the Jonathan legacy was when he courageously conceded defeat and saved the nation from a precipice,” he said.

The vice president praised Mr Jonathan’s post-office engagements, noting that the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation has become a continental model for peacebuilding and democratic consolidation at a time when West Africa faces recurring coups and political instability.

“Our democracy has survived turbulent elections because leaders like former President Jonathan understand that the Nigerian state is bigger than any individual,” Mr Shettima added.

Foundation reflects on decade of peacebuilding, democracy work

In her goodwill message, Executive Director of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, Ann Iyonu, reflected on the organisation’s 10-year journey, describing it as a decade marked by peacebuilding interventions, democratic reforms and international partnerships.

She highlighted key achievements: mediation missions, election observation work, policy dialogues and the Annual Democracy Dialogue, now regarded as one of Africa’s most influential platforms for interrogating threats to democracy.

“In Accra this year, we gathered under the theme Why Democracies Die, a timely and necessary inquiry into the structural and systemic factors undermining democratic resilience both within Africa and globally,” Ms Iyonu said.

She added that the Foundation’s efforts have supported peaceful transitions in multiple African states, promoted inclusive governance, countered violent extremism and strengthened collaboration between citizens and state institutions.

Turaki, Anyim affirm foundation’s continental impact

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki, praised the Foundation’s interventions in peace, security and democracy, describing it as one of Africa’s most respected civic institutions.

“The successes that the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation has achieved not only in the West Africa subregion, but indeed in the whole of Africa, are something that every Nigerian should be proud of,” Mr Turaki said, noting the Foundation’s role in mediation, consensus-building and skill development for young people.

Mr Anyim described Jonathan as a “teacher of democracy,” recalling his restraint in the use of presidential authority during his tenure.

“One day he told us that whenever a leader exercises 40 per cent of his powers, he will become a nuisance,” Mr Anyim said. “That philosophy guided his presidency and continues to shape his post-office engagements.”